Today's Love Horoscope For May 21, 2023

Love is an emotional game with high risks and even greater stakes where heartbreak can be involved. Today's love horoscope for all zodiac signs demonstrates the impact the Sun and Moon in Gemini can have on us in relationships, dating, and friendships, too. Here's what's in store for your zodiac sign based on Sun, Moon or rising.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 21, 2023:

Aries

Enjoy the role of the giver, Aries, and bestow a thoughtful gift upon others. It is a role you are not always accustomed to, for you frequently find yourself basking in the warmth of others' affection. However, now is the time for you to shine as the provider of love and kindness. Let your generous spirit flourish and spread joy to those around you.

Taurus

Indulge in the pleasure of being at the center of attention, Taurus, for receiving can be just as delightful as giving. Savor the role of the recipient with open arms and allow others to lavish their affection upon you. Bask in the spotlight and relish the joy that comes from being the object of admiration and care. Remember, it's perfectly alright to savor the experience of being cherished.

Gemini

Seize control and choose decisively today. You have the power to determine your level of investment in others. Approach business and alliance friendships with care, selecting individuals wisely. Surrounding yourself with the right people brings harmony and enhances your well-being. Acknowledge their positive influence on your journey.

Cancer

Find joy in your friendships today, as they provide valuable lessons in loving others unconditionally. Appreciate the beauty of these connections, as they teach you to extend love without expecting anything in return. Allow your friendships to enrich your life, guiding you toward a deeper understanding of genuine, heartfelt love.

Leo

You desire self-respect, Leo. Assert your boundaries with kindness and gentleness today. Honor yourself while communicating your needs clearly. Establishing healthy limits cultivates harmony and understanding.

Virgo

Your soulmate will arrive when you are ready, and not a moment before. Have faith in the transformative power of love, even if it evokes fear within you. Trust in the unfolding process, allowing it to guide you toward a connection that aligns with your soul. Learn how to enjoy the unknown with courage, knowing that love has a way of working its magic when the time is right.

Libra

Reveal your secrets wisely, Libra to those you feel deserving of your trust. Remember, trust is a delicate bond that can be both given and revoked. Choose your confidants thoughtfully, ensuring they have proven themselves worthy of your vulnerability. Guard your trust, recognizing that it can be easily broken if placed in the wrong hands.

Scorpio

Love requires acceptance, Scorpio. Cherish your relationships with a key focus on accepting others as they are, even when it challenges your personal preferences. See beyond surface impressions, extending compassion and understanding to appreciate the entirety of a person, imperfections included.

Sagittarius

Finding healthy love can be a challenge, but today, remember that what you attract is a reflection of who you are. Use this as an opportunity to cultivate kindness and generosity in both your actions and thoughts. Practice patience as you seek genuine connections that nourish your body and mind.

Capricorn

Cherish life's simple treasures, Capricorn, for they hold the greatest significance. Today, indulge in the joys of small moments. Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature and savor its serenity. Share meaningful time with a cherished loved one, appreciating the depth of your connection. Claim the power of these seemingly modest experiences, for they hold profound fulfillment and contentment.

Aquarius

Take a moment to unwind and find solace, Aquarius. Today beckons you to seek comfort in the familiar. Allow yourself to relax fully, indulging in activities that bring you a sense of tranquility and contentment. Appreciate the simple pleasures found within the sanctuary of your own surroundings.

Pisces

Take the initiative, Pisces, and don't wait for someone to express their love first. Initiate the conversation and share your feelings openly. Remember, it doesn't have to be complicated. A few flirty emojis and a heartfelt red heart can hold immense meaning to the right person. Don't overthink it, for sometimes a simple gesture can convey volumes of affection and create a beautiful connection.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.