Every Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For May 19, 2023

Venus is under duress today, but with some luck, we can use today's difficulty for powerful change.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on May 18, 2023
Photo: Chonesstock And Chinnapong From Getty Images From Canva Pro
Today's love horoscope for May 19, 2023 points to Venus at a critical degree while in the sign of Cancer, and Mars will soon change signs to enter Leo. For a few zodiac signs in astrology, this means turbulent times. How will Friday's love and relationship forecast from astrology affect your zodiac sign?
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, May 19, 2023:
Aries
Love takes root at home. Today, make your house a haven of comfort and safety. Add cozy touches, create a serene space, and nurture an atmosphere that fosters deep emotional connection. Let love flourish within the walls of your most intimate spaces.
Taurus
Taurus, you long for love unencumbered by the past. Release attachments that no longer serve you. Focus on practicing mindfulness, and grounding yourself in the moment. There is the beauty of life unfolding now. The joy you want is in the now.
Gemini
The potential for two friends to blossom into something more is there. Timing is key. Test the waters, and explore a deeper connection. Allow your emotions to unfold organically without forcing the matter. Before committing, ensure that you both are compatible with love because you have shared values. Love may emerge from a friendship, but tread gently before taking the plunge.
Cancer
It's time for a different approach to love, Cancer. What you're doing right now in love may not be working the way that you want it to. The key to success in your romantic relationship is to admit that and try something new. You can change the dynamic with an honest conversation.
Leo
Deepen your love through growth opportunities, Leo. Explore marriage courses or couple's retreats that foster connection and understanding. Invest in your partnership, embrace vulnerability, and allow the cosmic energy to expand your love into new dimensions of intimacy and shared growth.
Virgo
You recognize the power of vulnerability and sharing secrets in love. Today, when you open up to your partner, allow them to see your depth. Intimacy flourishes when you let someone in, creating a bond that transcends surface connections. Today, you experience the transformative magic of shared secrets in love's journey. It's a beautiful thing.
Libra
Today you desire more than what you've had with your partner. You want a love relationship built on mutual respect and shared values. Today you may decide to assert a boundary out of self-respect. Setting a new boundary feels natural to you.
Scorpio
Today you are in a great place for connecting with your higher power. Pray for change in an area of your relationship where problems threaten to break you apart. If you're currently single, ask the universe to end your singleness and help you to meet your soulmate.
Sagittarius
Today presents an excellent opportunity to invest time in your relationship, dear. Engage in activities that foster deeper understanding and connection with your partner. Seek out opportunities to learn more about their desires, dreams, and perspectives. Nurture the bond between you, as you unravel the beautiful intricacies of each other's hearts.
Capricorn
Today, you stand poised to take a leap of faith and make a profound commitment in the realm of love. The current celestial alignment, with Venus at a critical degree in Cancer, illuminates romance in a fresh, captivating light. Embrace this newfound perspective and follow your heart's courageous call.
Aquarius
Aquarius, today you may experience a hint of anxiety regarding the status of your relationship. See this unease with grace, allowing the natural ebb and flow of fate to guide you. Trust in the cosmic currents, knowing that everything unfolds in its own perfect time.
Pisces
Pisces, it's time to embark on a grand adventure with your love. Explore new horizons by taking a trip or going on a cruise. Let the world be your playground as you discover the sweetness of life together. Create a shared experience and cherish the memories you foster today.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.