The Love Horoscopes For May 17 Require Action From All Zodiac Signs

Here is today's love horoscope for May 17, 2023, for all zodiac signs in astrology. Mars reaches a critical degree in Cancer, and it stirs deep emotions in love. This Wednesday, we feel aggressive with our love. Rather than wait to see what happens, we pursue our desires with passion — we want to express how we feel now.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, May 17, 2023:

Aries

You're so motivated to have the type of family and household you want. So, today you can start to take action to make it happen.

Today, take action and sow the seeds of love. Embrace vulnerability, trust, and compassion. Find solace in understanding and let laughter harmonize your hearts. Kindle the flame of love's transformation.

Taurus

Today tension can arise and cause a bit of damage if you don't manage your anger effectively. Love binds hearts. When petty arguments arise, choose conversation.

Listen with empathy, and speak kindly. Dive into deeper emotions, and rise above trivialities. Watch love flourish through understanding and connection.

Gemini

Conflicts over money and possessions may surface. Avoid strife by communicating openly about financial matters, and sharing concerns and goals.

Seek compromises and create a shared vision of prosperity. Focus on love's true wealth—trust, support, and understanding. Together, build a solid foundation where love prevails over material disputes.

Cancer

Prioritize self-love and authenticity to nurture relationships. Embrace your true essence and needs. Set boundaries, valuing your well-being. Seek a partner who appreciates your authenticity.

Balance giving and receiving, harmonizing independence and togetherness. When you honor your true self, you attract a love that complements and supports your journey.

Leo

Release the chains of the past that bind your future. Don't let old wounds dictate love's course. Embrace the power of letting go. Forgive, heal, and set yourself free.

Open your heart to new possibilities. In the vast expanse of love's horizon, your future awaits, untethered and full of promise.

Virgo

Beware of jealous friends encroaching on your relationship's harmony. Nurture open communication, assuring them of their significance in your life. Encourage understanding, and expressing your love for both sides.

Seek a balance that celebrates all connections. With patience and empathy, create a peaceful union, where love bridges friendships and nourishes your heart.

Libra

Work tensions may seep into your relationship, threatening its serenity. Create boundaries to protect your love haven. Prioritize quality time, free from work distractions.

Practice open communication, sharing concerns but leaving work at the door. Nurture intimacy, allowing love to thrive beyond the realm of professional stress.

Scorpio

Religious differences can challenge relationships, but don't let them break love's bond. Seek understanding, embracing each other's beliefs with respect. Find a common ground, a sweet spot where compromise can flourish.

Cultivate open dialogue, celebrating diversity while nurturing shared values. Let love transcend religious boundaries, forging a harmonious path together.

Sagittarius

Sharing secrets deepens connections, but timing is key. Listen to your intuition, sensing when trust has ripened. Choose a safe space, free from judgment.

Begin with vulnerability, offering fragments of your truth. Observe their response, the warmth of acceptance. When the stars align, unveil your secret, forging an unbreakable bond of authenticity.

Capricorn

Deciding to be a true couple requires discernment. Seek a partner with qualities that ignite your soul. Look for unwavering support, shared values, and open communication.

Observe their actions aligning with their words. Trust your intuition, and when the stars align, take the leap into a genuine, transformative union.

Aquarius

Couple's counseling holds transformative power. When communication falters and conflicts persist, invest in professional guidance. Seek support during pivotal moments, unresolved issues, or when love feels stagnant.

Through therapy, discover new perspectives, heal wounds, and reignite the flame. Embrace the opportunity to nurture your relationship's growth.

Pisces

Romance and passion ignite the heart's symphony. Nurture the flame by kindling spontaneity and adventure. Surprise your partner with gestures of affection. Prioritize quality time, deepening emotional connection.

Embrace vulnerability, expressing desires and fantasies. With open hearts and souls entwined, love's passionate fire will dance eternally in your embrace.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.