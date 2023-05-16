The Tarot Card Horoscope On Wednesday, May 17 For All Zodiac Signs

Today's tarot card reading brings a diverse reading for all zodiac signs in astrology. Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign in astrology based on the tarot horoscope for May 17, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Plan carefully. The future requires you to be a little more cautious when it comes to finances. Don't overextend yourself or assume what you need will be there. Be cautious and diligent, keeping a close eye on the bottom line.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You have a brilliant idea and with or without other people's support, you plan to execute it. You may be stepping on a few toes, but right now you don't really mind as long as you get what you want.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Your prayers have already been answered. The reason why you think you're not hearing anything from the universe is because you don't like what you heard. You prefer a different outcome, but there's a twist in fate and you'll have to take the detour.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Outside forces have been controlling your financial situation. You have dealt with many problems that kept you from saving money. But, things are starting to change; you will see an improvement soon. Keep working hard. Things are going to look up for you this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

The financial market may have you worried about the future. See this as an opportunity to take risks and do something you've always wanted to do. If you've ever thought about going into business for yourself, difficulties may open the door to make that possible.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

A little bit of bad luck may come your way, but the rainbow always comes after a storm. Today, you will want to stay on your toes and practice a little extra caution. You get to choose how you react to certain situations and make them better.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Foolishness is expensive. Today listening to someone's advice can put you in a tough spot. You will want to vet what other people say you ought to do. Don't assume anything or take opinions at face value.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Peer pressure is a huge ordeal. You have to resist giving in to things when you feel like you have no other options. Fear can lead you to see things as being true when they are not.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

You've grown tired of the silly games people play. With newfound wisdom, you've matured and gained insights that have changed you. You can now anticipate the consequences of actions and instead of blindly following the crowd, you assert yourself and stand your ground. Well done,

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You don't have to give up your childhood dreams. You can still have some of them come true. With a little bit of time and careful consideration of your resources and time, the future can become what you always hoped for.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

You're starting to see a way out of a tough spot. You used to think you were stuck, but now things are becoming clearer, and you can find a way to get out of it. It's time to step out in faith and see the future as bright.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

You know what you want and with who. You're ready to propose and make a public statement of your love. This is a huge decision but you know this is what you need and want to have in your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.