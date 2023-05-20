Accurate Horoscope For May 21, 2023

Today we get a double dose of Gemini energy with both the Sun and the Moon in the sign of the Twins. The Sun in Gemini season is perfect for communication improvements, making decisions especially now that Mercury retrograde is over, and enjoying time with family and friends. Let's find out what's in store for each sign in astrology today.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're hitting momentum today as Mars enters fellow fire sign, Leo. Be careful, Aries. Your temper could get the best of you should you allow your prideful side to lead the way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today a bit of tension can enter your home and family sector due to Mars entering Leo. Anticipate being tested at a high level. Your strength and courage are needed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your words can get you in trouble when Mars is at a critical degree in Leo, starting with today. Choose your message wisely and be cautious not to burn any bridges for the sake of being right.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Money talks and attitude walks today, Cancer. You will be challenged to put funds where you claim your priorities are. You might not like paying your dues to prove yourself, but an investment in what you want may be required.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your ego gets an energy boost today. You have the drive and determination to get important work done. Where you felt tired last week, this week you excel. It's an excellent time to fill up your calendar with essential tasks. Stay productive.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The past can bite you if you leave any loose ends. So today, be strategic. Do what you have to do to solve any pending problems. Avoid conflict before it gets out of control.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friends can be a blessing, but today an argument can result if you feel that someone has overstepped their boundaries. Today try not to let people get under your skin. Be the ruler of your own mind and not let someone bother your heart when moody.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today you're hard at work, Scorpio. This is a great time to pursue a big dream or a career goal. You have a lot of important things you want to accomplish in life, and today you may be on a mission to get what you have earned in double measure.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today your heart is on your sleeve, Sagittarius. Your passionate side is there for all to see. You don't hide your feelings well, so you're going to be extra expressive and vibrantly blunt telling others how much you care and adore them — perhaps to the point of blushing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today let no one cross you, Capricorn. You're aware that everyone has their secrets, and as long as no one harms you, you're fine. The thing you'll want to resist is probing into matters you're curious about but don't really matter to your life overall. In other words, respect privacy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today your love life feels ignited in all the right ways, and it could throw you for a loop. You might not know what to do with all the emotions you're feeling. It's a very good day for you and love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today be careful not to overdo it. As much as you love to be there for others, you could burn the candle from both ends. Be selective with your commitments. Say yes to what you can do but don't put yourself on a limb that could break due to time pressures and constraints.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.