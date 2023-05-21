Zodiac

Daily Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 22, 2023

Monday madness strikes again.

By Aria Gmitter — Written on May 21, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, May 22, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we brave a new week ahead.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Aries

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

There's trouble in paradise, Aries, so you'll need to exercise wisdom. Today be careful who you tell things to in order to avoid slander or gossip from running wild.

Taurus

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Be reflective, Taurus. Sometimes things don't work out the way you want them to. Today acceptance is key.

Gemini

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

There's a small window of opportunity opening for you. A loss is now going to become a financial gain. Things are improving.

Cancer

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

The universe is quieter than usual today because you've received the answer you need. Now it's time for you to act in faith and do things that you fear but are going to work out for you.

Leo

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You're brilliant, Leo. It's not easy to make a decision you feel uncertain about, but once you know in your heart it's meant to be go for what you want.

Virgo

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Spend the money. If you know you have to buy something because you need it, don't worry about the expense. Today things financially happen because they are meant to be.

Libra

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

You can't take harsh words back, so be sure that what you say is something you truly mean.

Scorpio

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Your career is about to grow. Think positively, Scorpio. When you're doing the best job you can do, people notice it.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

The wrong person in your life can only stay for so long. You might wonder why you attracted them to you in the first place, but remember the lesson is learned. Time to move on.

Capricorn

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You've got a new idea, and it's OK to let an old habit die out. You are more mature and grown now. You're headed for a better life in the future. The past is behind you.

Aquarius

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

You've gotten much better at saying no. When you speak up for yourself, it builds confidence.

Pisces

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

It's a peaceful day for you. You're not going to feel rushed by the things you have to finish today. Instead, there's a still quietness in your spirit.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.