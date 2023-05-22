Horoscopes Are Optimistic For 3 Zodiac Signs May 23 Thanks To Pluto Retrograde

Three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on May 23, 2023, thanks to Pluto retrograde. But before we get to them, here's the message of the day for everyone. People don't have the same dreams. Some wish to conquer the world and be the greatest that ever lived.

Others feel fulfilled when they are there for their family and community and spreading love wherever they go. Still, more others are content dreaming about beautiful things and beautiful sunsets and never want to do any hard work. Judging another's dreams is worthless and a recipe for catastrophe.

Pluto in Aquarius is the driving force today, but since Pluto is retrograde right now, this can manifest in a few different ways for everyone. Some will slow down and observe their surroundings more before they act. Others will find themselves holding onto grudges and dreaming of serving vengeance ice cold. The essential thing to note here is to be aware of one's subconscious deliberations.

If you suddenly feel upset after watching your other friends playfully pranking each other, why did you feel that way? Or, if you hold back your feelings from your significant other even though they constantly tell you they love you, why do you do that?

Journaling about these impulses and subconscious patterns will put the steering wheel of your life back in your hands. Otherwise, Pluto will subconsciously take you to places you may not consciously want to go. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 23.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 23, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today will be a very productive day for you. Moon conjunct Venus in Cancer is in your corner at this time. So your mind and heart are on the same page right now. Some of you may even start thinking about what you want to do next or how you will hit your goals over the next few months. Just be careful of getting stuck on certain decisions because you impulsively want to add more flavor to your day. This can manifest as taking too long to order something new at Starbucks and being indecisive about what you want for lunch or which movie you want to watch at the end of the day. You may end up wasting a lot of time.

Some of you will be in your rebel phase today, but it doesn't have to be something juvenile. Uranus and Vesta's connection to Moon and Venus will make the day (and you) behave in ways that surprise those you are close to. You may be more spontaneous than usual. Just be careful of randomly signing up for something online or while watching an Instagram or TikTok ad. Some of you will regret it later and have no option but to back out.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While growing up, Virgo, some of you were told that you are less than someone else. Maybe it was a parent comparing you to a neighbor's kid or your sibling. Maybe it was a teacher who clearly discriminated against certain students because of their cultural background. Whoever it was, you decided that you would one day be so great that they would burn up on the inside seeing you that successful. Today's energy is aligned with that desire. You are doing everything in the right order and in the right sequence to take you to that eventuality. Keep going!

Jupiter in Taurus and Ceres in Virgo are your cosmic benefactors of the day. This can manifest as people being extra sweet to you or someone in your workplace taking you under their wing. It can also be a great bonding time for the married Virgos with their partners. Your luck is also very good today, but don't take this as a sign to buy many lottery tickets.

Saturn in Pisces and Pluto in Aquarius won't be kind to you. Instead, this lucky energy will manifest through an authority figure in your job or community being extra generous with you (along with other people). Don't take this for granted or think you can control this "cash cow" to do your bidding. Your luck will disappear immediately.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, some of you are coming into your leader era, but some people might be trying to label this as your "villain era." They are wrong. They benefitted when you were submissive and didn't like that they could no longer pull one over you. Just remember that life is a journey, and people grow and learn as they progress. So you aren't a full-fledged leader yet. Hold on to the humility of a beginner at this time. After all, there's a difference between the leader of a class choir and the president of a country. Don't make a fool of yourself.

All this powerful energy is because of Mars in Leo. It's in your corner right now. Mars and the Sun, the ruler of Leo, are known to get along swimmingly. That means until July 10 (when Mars moves onto Virgo), you will have an extraordinary drive and immense powers of actualization. Grab this by the horns and charge forward! Some of you may feel like an outsider because of Lilith in Leo. The energy is slowly moving into a more favorable state for you. Give it a few more days, and people's perceptions will change. You may even pick up a few supporters and fans along the way.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.