3 Zodiac Signs Are 'The Luckiest In Love' On May 23, 2023 When Moon Conjuncts Venus

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on Tuesday. We've been saying the right things and performing the right actions, and with today's transit of Moon conjunct Venus, it looks as though romance is about to take the lead. This is a beautiful day to 'act' romantically, and what's meant by that is that often, we inhibit ourselves when it comes to actual romantic expression.

Today, May 23, gives us full access to all of our emotional capacity, and if we dare to take advantage of it, we may surprise ourselves and our partners with how loving we really are. Transit Moon conjunct Venus puts us in touch with our feelings and capabilities. We can love, and we will love.

When the Moon conjuncts Venus, all things love-related are clear in our minds because this transit falls on this date, it relates to all of the other cosmic events that happen to be going on at the time.

On this day, the Moon conjunct Venus can be used as an impetus to get us to be kinder to our partners. We will reveal a new side to our personalities on this day, and we will be happy to see that we have this in us. What makes Moon conjunct Venus such a favorable transit is that it benefits us and the one we love. We enjoy giving love on this day, and that rewards us tenfold.

It's also the beautiful month of May, and it's easy to feel good about life when everything outside looks and feels so promising. Today, the outer world is balanced with our inner world, and for the three signs of the zodiac, the world looks good ... healthy, inviting, and ready for love. We are the rich, good earth, and because of the Moon conjunct Venus, our flowers will blossom with love today. Today brings passion and kindness, so let's enjoy it while it lasts.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on May 23, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your love of beauty will be heightened on Tuesday, May 23, and because of the transit, Moon conjunct Venus, you'll feel as though you are the luckiest person in the world because you find everything around you very beautiful. Your romantic partner looks stunning to you. You are wildly attracted to them, and they are to you, and that can't be bad.

Today is a day of great affection as you and your mate find it very easy to relate to each other. There is no tension; if there is any, it dissipates. You might recognize new feelings for the one you love because you seem to care even more about them today than you did only yesterday. You are happy to admit that this person is growing with you throughout the ages and that you have truly made the right choice by having them in your life.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may want to make plans for tonight, Leo, because if there's ever a right condition for love and romance, your big op occurs tonight during the Moon conjunct Venus transit. You feel good about how things have started to work out with your partner, and yes, you sure have put in the effort to make it so. Your partner has also been very patient with you, as this is one of the ways they show you that they love you.

On May 23, it seems as though all of the pieces are finally coming together, and whatever you thought was lost has not only been found but has been revitalized and renewed. Take full advantage of this transit's power, as it can extend the lifespan of your relationship. This could be the start of something new, Leo. It's all good. You will see great success if you're on top of it all.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You know that you are someone who has their standards. However, when everything in your life is going well, as it will be on May 23, you won't even notice that you have standards. You and your romantic partner will be so in synch on this day, and because you both have Moon conjunct Venus to guide you, you'll find that beauty is everywhere, and you love beauty, Libra. This is a great day for you and your lover to go out and enjoy a delicious dinner and perhaps even a sweet night out on the town.

One thing that brings you two together is all you have in common, and the Moon conjunct Venus brings that back into focus. What you may have forgotten comes back into the light, and it's all good. You share a common love for the simple things, and fortunately, you'll be able to celebrate these little moments today with your love.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.