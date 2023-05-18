3 Zodiac Signs Refuse To Change For Love During The New Moon In Taurus On May 19, 2023

When the New Moon enters the astrological sign of Taurus, as it will on this day, May 19, 2023, there will be a lot of stubborn behavior going on. How we choose to show our stubbornness will be up to the individual, but for many, the topic will be love and change, and on this day, if we are required to make big changes in love, then we will flat-out refuse to do so. The only way we got to this place is because there is someone in our lives who wants something of us that we do not want to give.

We have the right to refuse this kind of change; this doesn't mean we don't feel love or the desire to work with our partners...it merely means that on this day, May 19, during the transit of the New Moon in Taurus, we will be 'sticking to our guns' so to speak.

Just because it's 'love' doesn't mean it's a contract that states we have to do everything for the other person. In fact, sometimes we think that because we are in a relationship with another person we somehow have a say in what they do, feel, and act like. That's one of the biggest mistakes we make in romantic relationships; we think we're supposed to agree on everything, and we oftentimes think that our partners are supposed to change, according to what we envision as good for them. Well, some of us don't want to change. Not for love, not for the person we're with, and not for something that we ourselves are opposed to. No way. Not happening.

During the New Moon in Taurus, we will not only refuse to change to suit our romantic partner's wishes, but we will also tell them exactly why this is not going to happen. The transit is firm and so is Taurus; we know who we are, and we need to be accepted as we are, and not simply because we live up to someone else's expectations.

Three zodiac signs refuse to change for love on May 19, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You did not sign on for becoming a different person, meaning that, today is the day you find yourself shocked by the idea that your romantic partner wants you to somehow...change. And for them, too. What happened? Are you suddenly not enough for them? You don't like this idea and you find them nervy. It's not as if they've asked you to work on your bad habits or anything like that; they have boldly asked you to change something about your personality, and you happen to like your personality as is.

During the New Moon in Taurus on May 19, you will feel affronted by their nerve; sure, you'd change if what they were interested in was reasonable, but the way you see it, they are starting to show signs of serious disinterest. If they can't handle you 'as is' then maybe they need to find someone who can live up to their standards. As for you, you're not budging. That's all, folks.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What you may find happening today, May 19, is that your partner will ask you to change and you'll not only think their request is unnecessary, but you will wonder what the heck has prompted them to ask such a thing. During the New Moon in Taurus, you will feel particularly good about yourself; you know who you are and you feel fine and dandy about things 'the way they are.'

You're eager to change when change is necessary, but how dare this person who is not you demand suddenly that you become someone who isn't you? You don't want to make a big deal out of it, but you will let them know that they aren't going to get their way just because they've asked. You refuse to change for them because being you is just fine by you. This one is on them; perhaps they need to change the way they see you. Hmmm.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

During the New Moon in Taurus, your partner is going to request that you change something about yourself that they find displeasing. WOW, really? Yes, really. And in the same way that you find their request unnecessarily nervy, you will react to them just as vehemently with a grand, sweeping, "NO."

You absolutely refuse to change for love or for anything you don't believe in, for that matter. Sure, you love your partner but you don't find their request to be reasonable; it's as if they want you to be someone you're not, and well, that certainly rings off as the beginning of the end, in your mind.

On May 19, prepare to tell your loved one that you are happy to continue on in the relationship, but that you have zero intention of changing who you are to suit them. They can take it, or leave it. Their choice.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.