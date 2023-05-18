3 Zodiac Signs Whose Worst Relationship Fears Come True May 19 When The Moon Sextiles Neptune

On May 19, 2023, three zodiac signs will have their worst fears about love come true due to Neptune sextile the Moon. We sure do talk a lot about mental health, but rarely do we take the time to rest our minds when we absolutely know it's time to take a break. Today is one of those days where we might want to call a 'mental health day off' simply because on this day, May 19, 2023, we have a very 'mental' transit in the sky, and that is the one called Moon sextile Neptune.

Because it's a Neptune transit, many of us will fall back into our minds on this day; we will overthink things, create dramas, and work with poor judgment. This is the kind of day when fear about love gets the best of us, and we may not even know why. We just feel...afraid of things, and if we continue to nourish those fearful thoughts with negativity, we tend to feel as though we are on the way to manifesting our fears...as reality.

Now, it's not as if we are so all-powerful that we think things into being, but we certainly can sow the seeds of negativity. During Moon sextile Neptune, we may let our minds wander a little too far off course, and once we hit the darker territories of our minds, we may feel scared, or incapable of moving on. A good example of how our 'worst fears' can come true is in the immediate action of not wanting to confront something or someone that needs confronting.

We want to block out responsibility today; we want to hide so that nobody notices us, out of the fear that they come over to us and invite us into a conversation. During Moon sextile Neptune, we fear conversation, communication, and confrontation.

When we say that our fears come true during Moon sextile Neptune, we don't mean it literally; it's more of the idea that if it lives in the mind, it can be all-consuming to the person, and for that reason, it's hard to deal with. Which signs will be affected in this way, during Moon sextile Neptune?

Three zodiac signs worst fears about love come true on May 19, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Between your nonstop memories of a past that displeases you and your worry about the state of the future, you will fall right into the trap that is laid for you by Moon sextile Neptune, on May 19, 2023. You always believe that you are stronger than what goes on inside your head, but there are times when vulnerability takes over and lets you know that you just sometimes ... can't handle it all.

This day presents you with way too many overwhelming thoughts and you might feel as though you seriously need a break from thinking. This would be a great day for you to lighten your load and take a break from everything in your life that creates pressure. You can still work and live up to your responsibilities, but know this, Aries; you need rest in order to keep the pace up. Don't deny yourself worthy rest. Your mind needs a break.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've spent way too much time finding ways to cope with the things that go on inside your mind to stop now, but every now and then, you need to declare a mental health day, and if ever there were a day, it would be this one, May 19, 2023.

The transit Moon sextile Neptune is very effective in getting people to go back over their memories and bad times, even if it's only inside the mind, but inside the mind is what hurts you, and you'd rather not revisit all those dark roads again. After all, you have moved on, and you've done the work that has gotten you to the higher ground. While you may be tempted to sink back into the tarpits of your mind today, remember that it gets better and that you know yourself very well; you are a trooper and a fighter and nothing gets you down.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you may find yourself doing today is making something into a bigger deal than it needs to be. You don't feel lucky these days, and while 'luck' is truly a matter of perspective, during Moon sextile Neptune, your perspective is skewed to believing that you have none and that someone is responsible for your recent stint of bad luck. You may even decide that someone has put a curse on you, which is your way of not taking responsibility for the negative things that have been happening to you.

You will choose the role of 'victim' and that is how your 'worst fears' come true; in order to escape having to be responsible, you will shift the blame onto someone else, because your mind can't handle the truth. On May 19, 2023, you will become so lost in thought, that all of it becomes your temporary reality.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.