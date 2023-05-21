May 22, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Magically Beautiful' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 22, 2023. But first, here's the message of the day for everyone. Everything will be alright if you just believe. This message is not about forgetting reality or pretending that bad things don't exist. This is more about having faith in yourself and your capacity to become who you need to be. You'll only go as far as you believe you can.

Also, Saturn in Pisces is collectively teaching us not to succumb to escapism and rise to the challenge of the day. This includes fighting addictions and not picking up new ones. Sometimes, this can mean slowing down and considering what's happening around you, both in your personal sphere and at the world level.

Some of you need to be careful of selfish people. They gravitate towards you because of your kind nature and selfless spirit. They only want a free lunch and forget you the next day. This is not about charitable situations. This is about not letting someone walk all over you. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 22, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 22, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today will be a very energetic day for you. So if you are an athlete or like working out indoors or outdoors, you will feel like going the extra mile (literally and figuratively). A lot of this is because of Moon in Cancer, which forms a square aspect with Aries, but thankfully, you can utilize this extra energy today to increase your productivity. Usually, squares just piss you off. If you are in a relationship, you will feel extra loved by your partner. You may show each other much attention today, especially if you are in a long-distance relationship and haven't spoken in a long time. You may even have a date night planned for later.

Of course, you tend to be more sensitive with Chiron in Aries, but because of your lovable, easy-going nature, you are not the kind to hold onto grudges. They ruin your mood and day. Just remember that Chiron represents wounds that are caused unintentionally. So your sensitivity is most likely because old wounds get triggered fresh, and the person or situation triggering that wound may not be doing anything out of the ordinary.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today will be a very moody day for you, Cancer. The transiting Moon is passing through your sign today, so you may feel extra cozy and want to stay indoors or just snuggle up with your significant other. For some of you, your sexual energy will be undulating throughout the day, creating pockets of desire that you may or may not have the opportunity to resolve. You will still feel good, nevertheless.

Venus is also in Cancer, so if you want to manifest something in your life, now's the time to do it as in today. The skies have aligned for you for only a short period. Take advantage of this while it's here! Some of you will spend quality time with your friends today, perhaps in the evening or over the phone. It will fill your heart with joy and laughter. Overall, the day will be pretty good, and the minor annoyances won't lead to anything big. So relax and enjoy this.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the day will be perfect for you if you are in the marketing or communications field. Words will flow easily, and your prospects will be easy to convince. Not because you are pulling the wool over their eyes but because you will naturally ground the discussion into what they stand to benefit from interacting or doing business with you.

You usually don't operate this way, but now that Sun has finally moved onto Gemini, nothing is holding back the maverick energy of Uranus sitting in Taurus. Uranus is not bad. It just makes you light years ahead of everyone else, so to speak, and Taurus usually finds itself thinking like the group, so this future-focused experience is new for you.

The day's energy is great for bonding with your mother and chatting about the latest news in the family and social circle. Of course, this may not resonate with every Taurus. Especially those of you who have a bad relationship with your mother.

If that's the case, the day will be easier than usual ... which is saying something considering what the usual is like. Also, if you spontaneously start eating healthy, don't worry about tomorrow or the next day. Flow with the energy of today, and just eat healthy for now. You can think about tomorrow when tomorrow arrives.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.