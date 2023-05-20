Horoscopes For 3 Zodiac Signs Are Better Than All The Rest On May 21

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 21, 2023. But first, here's the message of the day for everyone. The road less traveled can be scary at first. Once you shake off the beginner's fear, you become a pioneer, paving the path for others to follow.

Some of you are on the precipice of making such a decision. Perhaps you want to move to a different country or do something dramatically different from what you are doing right now. Maybe you are training to be an astronaut, and it's both scary and exciting at the same time. Whatever this is, today's a great day to think about what you want to do next. Where does your heart like you to go?

This can be in a romantic situation as well. As Jupiter moves closer and closer to the North Node in Taurus, you will feel a strong desire to make a significant mark in your life. You don't have to copy someone else, though. You have something unique inside of you too. Of course, it's a Sunday. So the rest is in order, and if you spontaneously decide to go to a theme park and get on the water slides, do it! Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 21, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 21, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, I have some tough love advice for you today, which is also why you are on the best horoscopes list. You are stalling a decision that feels stuck between a rock and a hard place. The problem is, you aren't seeing that one of these options is a blessing in disguise and has a silver lining. This option will still feel challenging, and you won't have as many supporters as you want, but this option will immediately remove you from a really toxic situation.

For some of you, this is related to a romantic relationship with a third party involved or a case of bullying. Apply this message to your life as it fits. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius is asking you to make this decision quickly, especially with its connections to Neptune and the Sun. Think of it like crossing a dangerous river to escape a war-torn country. You will immediately find better opportunities once you take the plunge.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, if you are dealing with an Aquarius or have an Aquarius child, read their horoscope as well. That message will be relevant to you. Today will be a mixed-bag kind of day for you. On the one hand, you will have a great time with your family or friends and really feel invigorated and strong.

On the other hand, as the day progresses and night sets in, you will start dreading the beginning of the new week. You must avoid getting trapped in a spiral of misery and go to sleep instead. Any problems you might have will become a non-issue once you wake up, or you will figure out the solutions quicker once your mind is well-rested and calm.

With Mars, Sun, Uranus, and Pluto forming beneficial connections with Ceres, you have time on your side. This can refer to having more than enough time to complete an assignment or project. Dust off your dreams and start again even though you think your time has passed.

It's also metaphorical and refers to living through times that support your goals or being surrounded by people who are. Some of you have never held much power in life. You were always someone's child or student, but you want to change that now and have more responsibility. Don't doubt yourself. You are more than capable. Try, and you'll see.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, if you have always felt like you are cast as the "alluring" one in romantic situations but never the one they choose to settle down with, things will change over the next couple of months. You will start feeling it from today. Moon in Gemini is in a positive relationship with Lilith in Leo right now.

That's like the marriage of the conventional and the unconventional. It will surprise people but draw them in too, and even if they can't answer why, they will know they like what they are seeing or experiencing. This doesn't have to be in romantic situations. You can also be a performer or entertainer of some kind. Your career will definitely benefit from this changed perspective.

Also, if you feel happy in your life for the most part but cannot explain why you get triggered sometimes or have old memories come to the surface, it's because of Chiron in Aries trine Leo. Journaling these thoughts to get to the bottom of the problem will make the burden lighter. Or you can visit a therapist. Do what feels right to you.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.