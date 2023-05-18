Supportive Healing Is Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs During The May 19 Horoscope

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 19, 2023, but before we get to them, here's the message of the day for everyone. There's an African proverb, "salt does not praise itself," but you always feel its lack when there's too little salt or none at all. We know what it feels like when there's too much of it. The point is: to be like salt, essential but unassuming. The right people will always know your worth.

Some of you are worried about the state of the world and the possibility of war or violence. Chiron in Aries is opening up many collective wounds and bringing up buried hatred to the surface. You are worried about yourself and your family. While predicting the future is impossible, you must believe you can rise to the challenge. Even scientists cannot accurately predict the course or devastation of a storm, but we do have ways to reduce its impact, both before and after it strikes.

Also, don't let anyone convince you you are less than them. Whatever your gender, cultural background or skin color, you must believe in yourself first. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 19, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 19, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today is a good day to reconnect with yourself and know your worth and capabilities. Chiron square Venus and Mars can feel like you are being forced to address the pains of your past. It can free you from a burden your soul doesn't want to carry any longer — especially in love and relationships with family, friends, significant others, or people in general.

This doesn't sound like a "best horoscope," but it is. The best things in life are not always sugary sweet. Just ask the gym bros who toil away in sweat and pain but love it once their abs come into focus. Journal your thoughts and feelings today around the subject of love. What does love mean to you? What do you think is loving, and what do you feel is unloving? Why do you think certain people treated you the way they did? What can you do to pour love back into yourself?

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The day will feel nice and easy to you, Pisces. Neptune forms some beautiful aspects with Sun and Moon in Taurus, Pluto, and Mars. If you are single, you may suddenly decide to head to the park and just soak in the good vibes of nature. Or step into a quaint cafe and enjoy a warm cup of coffee with a buttery, flaky croissant. If you are not single, you will choose to share the good vibes with your significant other, but the energy will be restful and relaxed, with zero desire for strenuous activities. Some of you will share this with your friends and enjoy chatting on the rooftop or lazing outside as the sun goes down. Today will be an idyllic day for you.

Also, Saturn's positive connections with Jupiter, Mercury, Venus and the North Node make the day great for strengthening your most important relationships. For some of you, this is directly referring to your parents. Apply it as it fits. You won't have to work hard for this, though. Everything will flow naturally today. Of course, the entire day may not be idyllic, especially if you have a hectic career. The end of the day will definitely give you a chance to soak up the positive energy. You can also have your favorite comfort food as you watch reruns of your favorite movie or TV show.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your emotions will feel vibrant and full today, even though it's a new Moon night. It won't feel like a pain in the backside. Venus and Mars are in Cancer right now, so you will have a productive day where things flow easily and just at the right time. Your mind will also be at ease, and you will be pretty energetic throughout the day but not excessively so.

Some of you may suddenly feel a spike of imposter syndrome sometime today. It could be right before you present or start a creative project, but shrug it off. It won't stick to you for too long if you remind yourself of everything you have accomplished so far, no matter how small and inconsequential they may feel. For some of you, a surprise is coming your way. It may be a package from someone, but it can also be an invitation or an opportunity. It's being shrouded in secrecy, but the energy around this is good. You will definitely want to have this in your life.

