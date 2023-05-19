May 22 - 28, 2023, Brings A Fresh Start To 3 Zodiac Signs When Mars Enters Leo

Three zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes for May 22 - 28, 2023, thanks to Mars entering Leo. But first, here's the message of the week for everyone. Collaboration can breathe life into old ideas. If you are a business owner, now's the time to join forces with a synergistic partner and collaborate on something that symbiotically benefits both of you. Even Disney collabed with makeup brands!

As for your love life, don't fixate on the one who left or vanished in thin air. We tend to idealize people after losing contact with them for a while, but if you were to meet this person's current partner or love interest, the story would still be the same. This week also kicks off Gemini season. So expect to be chattier than usual. It's the time to socialize and make new friends. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes on May 22 - 28, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best weekly horoscopes for May 22 - 28, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Mars has officially moved into Leo this week. So Leos everywhere can expect to feel in their element and at the top of their game. You will be more energetic than usual, ready to take life by the horns and direct yourself toward your goals. Pallas conjunct Mars will make you even more clear-headed than usual, but you will face incredible pushback from people who either are your competition or secretly hate you and don't want to see you shine. They won't succeed in stopping you, but the conflict will be annoying.

The transiting Moon will pass through Leo this week. So don't be surprised when the Moon conjunct Mars ups your stubborn streak. Again, stubbornness is not bad when defending what you know is right or fighting off your enemies.

Some of you, Leo, may encounter an alluring individual later in the weekend. They will instantly draw you in intimately. If you are okay with a one-night stand, then go for it, but don't expect the fireworks to last beyond a few days. Try to stay calm and keep your anger in check this week. Practice makes perfect, and some of you really need to develop a technique to stave off wild outbursts.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week will be emotionally charged for you, Cancer — but in a good way. The transiting Moon in Cancer at the beginning of the week will form a conjunction with Venus in Cancer, making this the perfect time to deepen your bonds with those you love, especially your significant other. The Moon's beneficial bonds with Saturn and Mercury also make it a good time for singles to reveal their feelings to the person they are crushing on ("crush" is being used loosely here, your feelings are most likely not juvenile).

Just be prepared not to have everything happen exactly as you hope. As the Moon continues to transit towards Leo, it will form a hard aspect with Chiron and Pluto. Trying to control or manipulate this situation will backfire on you.

Be patient and give the other person space to meet you halfway; if they don't, accept it and move on. Don't take it personally. This week is also great for sharing love with your mother and friends. Keep the topics of conversation light, though. Chiron's aspect with Venus will create unintentional wounds on all sides otherwise. They may think you are to blame for spoiling the mood.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, if you have strict parents and want to convince them about something, do it this week. Ceres is forming an easy bond with Mercury at this time. So even if they are stern and scary to open up to, as long as you explain your perspective logically and maturely, they will support you. The transiting Moon will move through Virgo this weekend, so don't be surprised if you feel super-excited and sociable, even if that's not your modus operandi.

Luck will also favor you during this time. So if you are looking for love, don't waste energy by staying indoors. Put yourself out there and meet more people. Who knows? You may catch someone's attention.

Also, Moon trine Jupiter makes this week perfect for cashflows, good opportunities randomly showing up at your doorstep (metaphorically) and fatter tips coming your way at your workplace. Send gratitude out to the universe when this happens. You can light incense while thinking of this, and your gratitude will be received loud and clear.

RELATED: Your Mom's Zodiac Sign And Its Long-Term Effects On You, According To An Astrologer

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.