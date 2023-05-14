Relationships Get Hard For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting May 15 During Mars Trine Neptune

May 15, 2023, three zodiac signs can't love each other Mars trine Neptune presents us with a reality check. Did we make a mistake thinking this partnership is based on love? Do we really love each other, or was this just another day in the life? It may be good or bad, but during the transit of Mars trine Neptune, we will find ourselves doing a lot of reconsidering.

We may be rethinking our purpose in life, or we may be going over what choices we made that got us to this place ... we may even be regretting certain decisions we've made, or worse — specific commitments we got ourselves into, especially where our love lives are concerned. During Mars trine Neptune, we may even conclude we don't love the person we are involved with, which could be sad.

Mars trine Neptune will affect three zodiac signs more than others, and the day will feel somewhat heavy for these zodiac signs. While we know in our hearts that realizations such as knowing we no longer love the person we are in a relationship with can only lead to a freer, happier state of mind.

Right now, today is going to be rough. It's hard to think we no longer love the person we're with, and probably even harder to realize that they no longer love us. But this is life, and this kind of thing happens. It's not unusual, just ... sad, and some of us may feel a little down today because of it.

Irreconcilable differences are what we call when we don't actually hate the person we're with but have just realized that we can't get along with them. It's hard to deal with, but the reality is that we'd just be better off without this person in our lives. Hey, we tried. Which zodiac signs get to know what's real on this day, May 15, during Mars trine Neptune?

Three zodiac signs can't love each other on May 15, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You and your partner have danced this dance before; however, on May 15, during the transit of Mars trine Neptune, you may both realize that this is, indeed ... the last dance. You can no longer pretend that you love each other, and while that doesn't necessarily mean you hate each other's guts, it does mean that you both know you must go your separate ways to avoid such extreme feelings.

It may be sad, but the real sadness is the everyday feeling of knowing that you simply cannot love this person anymore and that you have tried. You both tried, and both agree that the love has dried up and that there is nothing left to salvage. This ship has sailed, as they say, and the quicker you move on, the better and healthier it will be for both of you.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may have argued such epic proportions recently with the person you are in a so-called romantic relationship with. You may have noticed that this argument differed from all the others before it. This one felt ... unnerving and irrevocable as if whatever was said really and truly put things into perspective.

On May 15, during Mars trine Neptune, you and your partner will come to terms with your feelings for each other, which are respectful but unloving. You simply do not love each other anymore, and rather than play the game and extend the pain any further, you will conclude that it's time to end it once and for all. It may feel hard and sad, but you know it's your only option. The love is gone, and you will live to tell.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'd rather move on than play out this game that seems to be what you and your partner have been playing. You could stick it out and have a loveless partnership, but you sense that that could only lead to resentment ... and you'd be right. On May 15, during the transit of Mars trine Neptune, you'll wake up knowing that what you've suspected all along has become a stunning reality: you are no longer in love with the person you are with, but there's more ... you don't even like them.

The love is gone, so why bother pretending to be some kind of saint? You don't need this, and the whole affair has started to grate on your nerves. This is the day that you break free from this. You will use the influence of Mars trine Neptune to help set yourself free. You need this. Why bother holding up the facade, as you only have this one life to live?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.