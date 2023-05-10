One Card Tarot Horoscope Reading For May 11, 2023

Today's tarot horoscope for May 11th, 2023, reveals a big change in our focus starting this Thursday. For some zodiac signs, their one-card tarot reading denotes a need to look inward rather than pursue a big goal or dream. For other zodiac signs, the cards show how important it is to face fears and make a change, even when it feels difficult to do.

This Thursday, we are at a turning point in astrology. The Last Quarter Moon arrives tomorrow, and when the Moon is at this phase, it signals action. There's one week before we experience a Full Moon. What do the cards indicate you ought to focus on starting May 11th, 2023? To find out, check your Sun, Moon, and rising sign's reading.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Today is one of those days where it's harder than usual to tap into your creative genius. Sometimes it's best to go out and try something new to help your mind refresh and reset.

You can force yourself through this lull or go with the flow. Either way, this drop in energy won't last forever.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

New rules are scary because you don't know what to expect, but change is a part of life.

You learn something new about yourself and the process when you try a different approach. If you don't like how things go, you are always free to return to what you know.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

What seemed like an eternity has finally become a positive turn of events. When you find yourself in a compromising situation, it feels like things will never improve.

But today, that ends. The path has cleared, so you can relax and enjoy the rest of the week with the worst of it behind you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Everyone benefits from talk therapy; there's no shame in venting your problems to someone. Raising concerns and speaking your truth helps you process deep emotions holding you back from joy.

Even if you can't meet with a life coach or therapist today, reach out to a friend to be heard.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

The start of any new project is both exhilarating and messy. You never know how things will go initially; the process feels undefined.

Today a few things you were unsure of finally fall into place nicely. What a relief! Now the best part begins.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Today's one of those days where all you want to do is be a kid again. Adulting is hard, Virgo, and it's so much fun to just hang out with your friends and enjoy playing games, watching movies and being free. If you have time, take a break tonight and have fun.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You were ready to begin yesterday. You have already played this scenario out in your mind many times over. You know what you want and how you want things to turn out.

You've even felt the happiness of success when this project is over. Today you're starting from a place of confidence, and it will be a wonderful day for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Things were never quite right from the start. In your gut, you could tell that the feelings were not aligned between you and this other person.

You both wanted it to work out. It's disappointing, but it's better to cut your losses now than to pretend it's meant to be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're in a hurry to start this new journey, so you're rushing out the gate with high hopes. Someone is trying to warn you about a red flag.

You think you have no time for their negative energy, but what if they are right, Sag? A little bit of caution can go a long way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Hope is not a safety net. You can wish for nearly anything, but you can't force things if the stars are not in your favor. You have to accept reality, as harsh as it feels.

Right now, you don't understand why it had to be this way, but when you do, you'll be so glad you didn't get this prayer answered.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

You might be the reason why something ended in an untimely way. A job loss or a friendship could have gone differently, but don't lament what happened.

You're learning. People make choices — right or wrong. No one is perfect, and you will be better once you understand how to handle a similar situation because you now have the experience.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is always speaking, and the problem is that people aren't always hearing what it says. The same can happen to you, Pisces. You might advise someone and try to be crystal clear with your suggestion.

However, they won't act on it if they aren't ready. Your time wasn't spent in vain; you will see the fruit of your efforts later on, but for now ... patience.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.