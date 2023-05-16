Horoscopes On May 17 Are 'Surprisingly Pleasant' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 17, 2023. Are you one of them? Here's the message of the day for everyone. Patience can help you move mountains, but patience is not the same as inaction. Use this time to further yourself.

You can study a new language, read some books or pick up a hobby. Do something that calls out to your soul. Waiting doesn't have to be agonizing. Although, if you are asking about your dental braces, only painkillers can help you right now.

Also, the New Moon on May 19 is just around the corner. So if you haven't done anything, now's the best time to prepare for a money magnet or love manifestation ritual. You may forget some important ingredients or find yourself rushed if you postpone the planning for the New Moon day.

Some of you have made the right kind of changes in your life. This can be the decision to date someone specific, but it can also be career moves leading you to great success. The universe blesses those who help themselves. Keep moving forward! Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 17, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 17, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

A stitch in time saves nine. That's the message for the day for you, Gemini. Some of you are already feeling the energy of the Sun as it transits towards your zodiac sign and out of Taurus. Today, you will be extra swift and feel sure of yourself. Just make sure you don't go too fast. You may end up sacrificing quality for speed, and that will double the time required to do something because you will just have to redo your work again.

Today will be a good day for those of you who are in a romantic relationship or are already married. Take your spouse or significant other out on a date, but make sure it's not your usual "haunt." A change of scene will benefit your relationship greatly today. Also, make sure you know your friends and those manipulating you in the name of friendship. This truth will become apparent as Pluto slides deeper into Aquarius with time, and if you are not careful, it will be too late to save yourself.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your mind will be clearer today, Leo, but you may feel that others are simply not understanding you or intentionally pretending that they don't. It cannot be helped right now. Sometimes your bright shine brings out jealousy in others. Other times it makes people hold back so they can see the results first before they applaud you. Your inner rebel may also create problems in the group you usually hang out with. Maybe someone feels like you are trying to usurp their throne or steal their popularity from them. They are intentionally vilifying you for their gain.

Regardless of these issues, you are still on the best horoscopes list because you will get the last laugh. With Mars on the verge of entering Leo shortly, things will swing slowly (but surely) in your favor. The naysayers won't be able to do anything about it. Keep calm until then, and carry on.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Pluto in Aquarius is no joke, but today's planetary energies are in your favor. You may even feel your power growing in your inner circle or at work. Some of you may have gotten a promotion recently. The good effects will be apparent today and in the coming days. Some of you just got out from under the influence of Saturn in Aquarius. So the coming days will get better and better for you. The hardships are behind you for now. You will feel at the top of the world today.

Your good decisions are why it feels so calm and prosperous right now. Yes, there might be day-to-day stresses. Especially if you have little kids at home, but life is good for the most part. You are being called to pay attention today and express your gratitude, but it will be more beneficial to do so in silence. Some of you may end up pissing off the less fortunate if you aren't careful about what you possess. They won't have the heart to believe you come from a genuine place.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.