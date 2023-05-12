3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On May 13, 2023

Because of Venus in Cancer and Moon in Pisces, three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on May 13, 2023. But before we get to them, here's the message of the day for every zodiac sign in astrology.

Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. But don't forget who's who. You have tremendous talent and potential inside of you. But you often divulge your secrets to the wrong people. Or impulsively act too fast and ruin the soup.

Gentle strength will take you far in life at this time. After all, it's still Taurus season. And the energy right now is all about going steady and easy. Also, Jupiter will enter Taurus in just a few days. So be prepared for a massive influx of wealth and fortune if you have planets and points in Taurus or in Earth and water signs.

Some of you need to do a cord-cutting ritual to let go of an ex or an ex-friend who walked out of your life. You are not worthless or a nobody as they told you. Some people just thrive on tearing others down. Let them go. You deserve better. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 13, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 13, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Mars, Sun, Uranus, and Pluto are all in your corner today, Virgo. Some of you will literally feel like a superhero today because of this with your chores and routine work getting done quicker than usual. This will free up a lot of time for leisure and pleasure. You get to decide what you want to do.

Be mindful of time though. Not just the hours of the day but in a broader sense of where you are headed over the next couple of months. Ceres opposite Neptune is calling you to remember that every harvest season is both a time for celebration and a time to prepare for the dreary winter months ahead. As the Starks say, “Winter is coming.”

For some of you, the day is perfect for romantic rendezvous as well. Especially if your natal Venus is in an earth or water sign. The pace will pick up in the next few days once Mercury retrograde becomes direct again. But for now, enjoy the peace and quiet.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The day will either be good and productive or bad and worry-inducing for Pisces. And it's because of the interesting connection between Moon, Saturn, Juno, Venus, and Mercury retrograde. If you are in a relationship and struggling with open communication or conflict management, the day will be much the same. But one partner is hell-bent on finding a solution right now and the other is likely to give in and follow their lead at this time.

The thing is, some of you may realize that you are trying your best to save a relationship where the other person has already checked out. It will be heartbreaking to accept this reality, but the truth will set you free. Today is a blessing in disguise because of this.

Interestingly, some of you will realize that you are with your life partner and there's no point delaying the final commitment. The miscommunication of the last few months or weeks was the only thing getting in the way of this realization. And now you are ready to head to the altar, so to speak. Apply today's messages to your life as they fit.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today is a great day for expressing your feelings to someone. Venus is in a beautiful connection with Saturn, Mercury, and North Node at this time. You may already know that you are interacting with a soulmate, but today's energies will make it obvious even to the oblivious.

This applies to both the single Cancers and those in a relationship. Just express yourself from your heart and allow the pieces to fall where they may. You will come out victorious in the end, regardless of the outcome.

The interesting thing is, Mars opposite Pluto and Mars square Jupiter make authority figures a big problem for you at this time. So if you are attracted to someone who has authority over you, like a teacher, tutor, boss, etc., you are in danger of getting taken advantage of or getting your heart broken badly.

The latter is preferable though as it would reveal those figures are conscious of the power imbalance between the two of you and the inappropriateness of the situation. But for a lot of you, these authority figures have no problem allowing a junior to make them “feel young” again.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.