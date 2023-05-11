Horoscopes Are Rough For 3 Specific Zodiac Signs On Friday, May 12

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on May 12, 2023, thanks to Mercury sextile Saturn. You may think that trouble is spelled T-R-O-U-B-L-E, but on May 12, 2023, it's spelled 'Mercury sextile Saturn,' so you can thank me later for the heads up because there will be a quiz.

Here's the thing, whenever we have a Mercury transit, even if it's a good one that contains the word 'sextile' in it when Mercury does its work, its work revolves around communication and speed ... which is pretty neutral until it meets the likes of Saturn, in a sextile formation.

Now, Saturn is known for its strictness and its inability to budge. So, on this day, May 12, 2023, during the transit of Mercury sextile Saturn, we can expect to not only put our foot in our mouth, we can do it while being humiliated, insulted, and canceled for our efforts.

OK, OK, that sounds vague. What's actually going to happen? Well, it's going to go down like this, zodiac signs. Certain astrological Sun signs will enter a situation with more confidence and certainty than they should ever be allowed to have.

That means that on Friday, we will fearlessly and overly 'go where no man has gone before,' only to be shown the door before we even show up.

We are halted at stage one, and we can go no further. We may think that what we have to offer is primo advice, but on May 12, not only is nobody listening, but they will go out of their way to make sure you look foolish simply for trying.

Convoluted! Hey, it's the universe, and when the universe wants to make things confusing, it goes out of its way to do so, and that is why transits like Mercury sextile Saturn do the trick. We will be thrown off course today, and the way things look, if you're confident about something, prepare to lose your grasp on that kind of confidence because Mercury sextile Saturn is here to shake, rattle and roll you. Rough day anyone? Who's going to sign on?

Three zodiac signs who have rough horoscopes on May 12, 2023:

1. Aries

If you're starting to feel singled out when it comes to some of these 'rough days, ' understand this, Aries: you try very, very hard to make life good for yourself and others, and what makes life tough on these days.

During these transits, the universe doesn't seem to be listening; you try, get ignored, fail, and feel super bad. It's not your fault, you are just as fantastic as you believe you are, but during transits like Mercury sextile Saturn, you just have to know when to call it quits, and today, May 12, 2023, maybe one of those days.

You may reach out to a family member today, and just as you think you've finally come to a place where they see your reasoning on whatever the topic may be, you find out that everything you just got them all excited about can never happen, due to some new condition that you hadn't anticipated. Frustration is your word of the day because ... you tried so hard. You really did try.

2. Scorpio

While nobody likes to be told they have to turn around and go back home metaphorically, you want it even less, especially considering you've just put this ton and a half of effort into something that you believe to be positive and helpful to other people.

This could be about a presentation or some kind of verbal communication that you know to be both positive and life-affirming, and yet, here you are, stuck in some kind of situation that isn't letting you move forward.

You've got Mercury sextile Saturn there to block your entrance, and you resent its presence and don't understand it. There is no good reason for the day's hassle to be so strong, yet you're blocked at every move you make.

3. Sagittarius

On May 12, 2023, you'll have the obstacle course known as Mercury sextile Saturn to slam through, and that's just not what you had in mind for today. You wanted today to be one of those amazing Sagittarius-talent days where you get to call the shots and create insanely fun things for yourself to do.

Even though you have so much planned and are so well-prepared for whatever is to come, you'll feel as though you just woke up in an episode of 'The Last of Us' or some zombie apocalypse movie where everything is closed, and nobody's around.

This transit, Mercury sextile Saturn, makes sure that your voice is not heard today, which is a big ol' bummer because you were all ready to express yourself through creative energy. You just want to do fun stuff, and everything about this day says, "NOPE."

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.