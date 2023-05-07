3 Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love, May 8 - 14, 2023

During the week of May 8 - 14, 2023, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love. We have a few very fortunate astrological transits on our side, and if we are in the position of being people who are in love, then all the merrier, as this week brings great luck to those who are in love.

We feel as though the universe has smiled down upon us and that we are 'finally' getting what we believe we deserve, which is a happy life, filled with romance, kindness, and passion. This week brings us several Venus transits, and for three zodiac signs, we'll be able to easily imbibe the good fortune that shines down from these transits.

We start the week off with Venus in Cancer, which automatically means that if we are already in established love affairs, we stand to do better than the next person; this week is about growing closer to a loved one. We will notice that because of transits like the Quarter Moon in Aquarius, we feel less inhibited and more willing to try new things. Moon sauce Uranus works the same way; we might be hesitant about something, but our raw nerve and excited passion will remove the fear and let us dive into the unknown. We are ready to go where we never went before, and that feels...enticing!

Communication between lovers is at an all-time high, for three zodiac signs, and that means that old arguments or nagging issues will be resolved during the week. And while we speak of this week as though it's carefree, it's not exactly that; it's more along the lines of being prepared to do things we aren't used to and watching how well it all works out if we go ahead and take that chance. This kind of behavior is supported by Moon square Jupiter and Venus trine Saturn. Which zodiac signs will find love and joy during the week of May 8 - 14?

Three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love, May 8 - 14, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What adds that touch of magic to your week, Taurus is that the week starts off with Venus in Cancer, and the vibe that comes with that is one you can take with you all week long. We're talking about how you and your partner have found your own little niche in the world, and how, no matter what goes on 'out there,' you've discovered that you always have this hideaway that you call 'home.'

It is your unique place and you share it with the person you love, and even when times get hard, or one of you is going through some issue, you can retire to your little hiding place and replenish each other spiritually and romantically. You are very compatible with your loved one during this week, and while that might be the way it always is with you two, this week lets you know that you have a bond that cannot be broken, ever.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

All is quiet where it needs to be, and that refers to your home life and the life spent with the person whom you call your partner. You'll notice that you can't wait to get back home this week and that the person you share your life with is just as eager and happy to be at home, with you, loving the life you've built together. While this week may be about the simplicity of life, you'll think of it as somewhat of a vacation; you simply aren't up for taking things to heart.

You want a break and the only way you'll be able to find this break is if you and your partner take it down a notch. That might mean shutting off the news or getting away from social media. Moon square Mercury will show you that you don't need to rely on the computer for every single thing and that conversations with your mate are so much more wholesome and healthy when you're not quoting memes. Enjoy your sacred space, Cancer, after all...it is yours.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You may get the feeling that this week is here to tempt you to do things you've never done before, and if your romantic partner is involved, then you may count yourself IN. You need a challenge, and you feel as though the stimulation of trying something new is just the ticket. You and your partner may decide, out of nowhere, to go traveling and your destination might be so extreme that you'll end up laughing giddily over the idea that you're going to do this.

You are reacting well to the Moon trine Jupiter, as well as the Sun conjunct Uranus; both transit of which are here to jumpstart your sense of adventure, a thing you could desperately use in your life together. Your best ideas will come to you around the Quarter Moon in Aquarius. It's a good time for you to do some journalling, while you're there.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.