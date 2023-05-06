Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For May 7, 2023

What does your tarot card say?
Here is your tarot horoscope for May 7, 2023, by zodiac sign the Sun in Taurus and the Moon in Sagittarius.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, May 07, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Strength
You're super strong on the inside. Sometimes can't do it all, Let others to be there for you when you need it is just as much a sign of courage as doing it all yourself.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Magician
You've got amazing skills and there is no reason to pretend that you aren't amazingly talented and resourceful. Don't downplay your magic. Humblebrag every once in a while.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Empress
Your intuition is louder than you realize. You can sense things before they happen. You have an amazingly strong sensibility. Don't dismiss your heart. You know when you're right.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Tower
Today a troubling event can throw off your schedule. Have a plan b available so you're prepared. Pay attention to potential risks long before they happen. Be one step ahead.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Chariot
Hang in there, Leo. You're ready to quit, but don't do it yet. The miracle is often nearest when you feel pushed to your limitations. Today may be the day that you hit your big win.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
You're ready to do what you need to do, but you're still being a bit patient for someone else to make a move. You are putting your life on hold for others. The question is whether or not it's worth it for you.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Judgement
Use your logic today. Some days it's best to lead with the heart. Today lead with your higher mind. Pay attention to the details and let the facts help you discern what is right for you.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Star
The universe speaks all of the time. You have to let yourself hear with a still mind and heart. When you are doing too many things all at once, you miss out on important information. Get quiet and wait to receive an important message.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Temperance
You're overthinking today. You have a lot on your mind. You might not be able to quiet your thoughts, but you can write them down and promise to revisit them later. This might help you keep a calm heart and mind.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The High Priestess
You don't have to follow the crowd. Today lead by example, Your selfless personality can be what helps others to get out of an emotional rut, too.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
You like change and don't mind adjusting your way of doing things in order to try a new routine. However, today you want to keep things as simple as possible. For now, doing more of the same is a big help. Give in to it.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Moon
There's a certain air of mystery surrounding a situation you aren't sure about right now. Be patient, Pisces. The truth always finds a way of coming to life.
