Accurate Horoscope For May 7, 2023

Here is your horoscope for May 7, 2023, for all zodiac signs in astrology. Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius while the Sun is in Taurus. Venus enters Cancer today.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, May 07, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to plan for travel. You're ready to see the world, Aries, and with the Moon in Sagittarius, wanderlust strikes. You have a desire to reach beyond your comfort zone. You are optimistic about the future. If you're a student or someone thinking about going back to college, this is a great time to look into academic programs. Already graduated but job hunting? This is an ideal time to become a teacher for a college or high school.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Shed self-doubt and move beyond the past, Taurus. Now is the time to let go of limiting beliefs and embrace a more positive outlook on life. You are ready to reinvent yourself and to do something that helps you to extend your interests. Do some probing into your mind and see what ideas come to you today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are looking to make lasting connections and want to find a like-minded partner whose dreams resonate with your own. Today, you may feel a sense of restlessness or dissatisfaction with your current circumstances. Do something that puts you in a position to socialize. Plan a day of fun.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's a busy day for you, and you will want to focus on your mental health. Sometimes it's good to do something you've never done before. Now is the time to take risks and embrace new experiences. You're a bit restless, so if possible, avoid doing everyday tasks that absorb time and leave you little room for play.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Get creative, Leo. This is a time to explore new frontiers and expand your horizons. Take up a new hobby or pursue a creative project. Check out a craft store to see what gets your imagination flowing and thinking about a DIY you'd like to do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are your own person, Virgo. Your curiosity and desire for knowledge may buck the system today. An authority figure may not understand your desire to learn more or to self-improve. However, don't let someone's limitations become your own.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today you're talkative and enjoy a bit of banter with friends. You are lighthearted with a strong sense of humor today. Be careful with what you share and avoid oversharing. It's easy to gossip or to speak too much about things you're unsure of at this time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The money may be there to invest in a dream and to do what you've always wanted to do. When it comes to pursuing a goal, this is a time to be bold and take decisive action toward your goals. Your sense of independence and self-reliance is high.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are comfortable in your skin, today, and it's easy to be yourself and to know what you want. You are drawn to spiritual and philosophical pursuits which makes it the perfect day for a visit to a local bookstore. You may feel a sense of freedom and liberation as you shed old patterns and beliefs, and may enjoy listening to a biography or autobiography of a political leader.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The past is behind you, and you've learned your lessons. Your sense of intuition and inner wisdom is strong this week. There may be moments of grief and sorrow as you let go of the past. Trust the journey you're on and know the universe's plan for you will reveal itself at the right time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friends are everything for you right now. You're attracted to new people and experiences. In fact, social situations are what broaden your perspective. Your enthusiasm and passion for life is contagious. Don't stay home if you have an invitation to go out and have fun with a few friends from work.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Work calls. You're busy today but your productivity is at an all-time high. You may find yourself feeling more optimistic and hopeful about the future. Hard work pays off for you and you may even discover a new hobby you enjoy doing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.