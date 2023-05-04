Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For May 5, 2023

There's a magical energy in the air today because of the Moon in Scorpio. We had our Lunar eclipse in Scorpio yesterday during the Full Moon, which let us know great things are coming our way.

To help you find insight into your life and relationships, a tarot card has been drawn for each zodiac sign in astrology. Here is your tarot horoscope for May 5, 2023, as predicted this Friday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're fighting your feelings. You're a bit angry about something, and even though you don't want to feel negative about a situation, you can't help yourself. It's breaking you down, and you're ready to let go as a result.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

The beginning is here. You're ready for it. You have decided that this is what you want, and you won't stop until you have gotten what you came for.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Death

This is the end of the road. You have to cut ties with a situation. You're not going to quiet quit. You'd rather look for another job until you find what makes you happy and brings you joy when you have to report to work.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You need a bit of time to yourself to think, reflect and gain wisdom about your love life. You're not ready to discuss your problems with a friend or lover. You need to get into your thoughts and feel your feelings first.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You're upset. It's natural to feel disappointed when a friend lets you down. A broken promise hurts your relationship deeply. They may not realize how bad this was for you both, but as you heal, you can talk to them about it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Think. When you consider all the possibilities, you see the best choice you can make for yourself. Do a pros and cons list. Write down all your options. Making a wise decision requires careful contemplation of all the necessary information.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Life may not be fair now, Libra, but you'll learn a lesson to help you reach the next level. Soon, you'll be stronger and where you need to be. Do the best you can at this moment striving to build the future you want for yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's going to be an awesome day. You're feeling pretty confident today. You have everything going for you; this moment is just a stepping stone to all the great things happening today.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

You can tell when someone isn't telling you the truth. You can read their body language. Everything about them is screaming dishonesty. Don't look the other way. Don't let denial set in.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You're super talented and skilled. You don't need to undercut your value. Ask for what you feel you deserve. The worst that can happen is hearing someone say, 'No.' Then you know where you stand and what you need to do to make an improvement.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You've already got the answer, Aquarius. Listen to your intuition; it rarely steers you in the wrong direction. Your journey may change but go with it if that's what you feel is needed.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Confusion happens, Pisces. Today you may experience a moment of bewilderment, and this lends to serious concern. Don't let a moment shake up your confidence. Trust yourself. You can figure this out. Consider your problem as being already solved.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.