May 5, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

As we all know, there are days when we are simply shut off and not interested in the world around us. We get up and fulfill what is expected of us, even when our hearts are not into it. Days like this let us know just how special it really is to feel the warmth of the Sun, the beauty of life and the full experience of love. Without one, we cannot fully appreciate the other.

Fortunately, on May 5, 2023, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love during the glorious transit of Venus sextile Jupiter. We know how lucky we are, as this day is here to bust open the doors of love, romance, passion and positivity. You can't go wrong with Venus sextile Jupiter; everyone is included.

However, there are three signs of the astrological zodiac that will take this transit to new levels of wonder, and how this will play out is in how we perceive a 'good thing.' For some of us, a 'good thing' is something we are grateful for and simply glad to be a part of.

For others, specifically the three zodiac signs that are most open to the transit of Venus sextile Jupiter, 'a good thing' is not something that stays in the moment; it may be appreciated at the moment, but it turns into an inspiration that can last for days, months or even a lifetime. In other words, what happens on May 5, doesn't necessarily limit itself to May 5. We can take the good stuff all the way ... as long as we wish to.

Venus sextile Jupiter is pure positive energy; about 100 percent of it goes to love. Inner love, love of friends, romantic love ... but the positive energy is also healing energy. May 5, allows us to mend what might be broken and release what might be holding us back. We can 'see' the future during Venus sextile Jupiter, and it is bright.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on May 5, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

May has always been a good luck time for you, but you can't help but feel just a teensy bit luckier than usual on May 5, during the transit of Venus sextile Jupiter. Your sense of romance is nothing short of thrilling on this day. You are eager to be with your person and them with you. Things like the simple act of 'being together' feel like blissful moments that go on and on.

You see things differently today; there's a positive spin on the day that can't be put into words. All you know is that whenever you are with the one you love, you feel open, free and willing to experience whatever there is. You are fearless today, Taurus. Love doesn't look like a thing that will eat you alive. You perceive your own love life as something that has infinite potential. There are no walls to cage this love, it is massive and mighty, and you love every minute of it.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Being Gemini, you fluctuate between good and bad moods more often than you'd like to admit. During Venus sextile Jupiter, on May 5, you will get a chance to completely forget there was ever such a bad mood because you will be feeling so powerful and optimistic about things that you will take yourself into a place of significant self-love and respect.

Sometimes, self-love is all you need to boost your mood, and while this love of self is healing and restorative, it also works towards your relations with others. The person you are in a relationship with has been waiting for this day without their realizing it, and that is because this is the day you SEE them. This is the day you get out of your way and see how fortunate you are to have this wonderful person in your life.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

May 5, 2023, is a joyous day for you, as you are particularly reactive to the transit of Venus sextile Jupiter. You generally do well during Jupiter transit, and with this one in particular, you'll feel gregarious and generous in terms of love and romance.

You will extend yourself beyond your reach on Friday, which means that you will be letting go of self-imposed restrictions ... your inhibitions have done their work, and you are now ready to free yourself from them.

Freeing yourself like this allows you to experience the love in your life fully but with 'fresh eyes.' This day comes to you as a new day filled with new hope. You can see nothing but happiness as your future condition, and love is all around you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.