Accurate Horoscope For Thursday, May 4, 2023

We are preparing emotionally and mentally for the upcoming Full Moon Lunar eclipse in Scorpio. When the Moon is in Scorpio we experience intensely dark feelings that can border along the lines of control and even anger.

The Moon in Scorpio brings a certain element of energy to all zodiac signs. Here's how the energies affect your Sun, Moon and Rising sign starting May 4, 2023, per astrology.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, May 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Pay attention, Aries. It's the day before the eclipse, and a sudden event will bring something unexpected to your attention. You may find out a secret about a friend that you had no way of knowing about. This could be "the deal breaker" that pushes you to cut ties from the toxic relationship. It can be hard to face facts, but healing starts today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Prepare for a feeling of deep passion. You may be caught by surprise by how deeply you experience certain emotions today. Intense attachment to a person or business arrangement lands on your radar. It's time to wake up and explore the opportunities you can find here. Your desire leads the way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be careful, Gemini. Eclipses can be slightly dangerous. So, the window here hits your health sector. Try to remain objective and don't do anything in haste. Be cautious when you feel anxious. Don't be a risk-taker.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time for you to initiate a creative project, Cancer. Today and tomorrow, you have lots of opportunities to explore your imagination. Don't procrastinate or make excuses about not having time to pursue a dream; when you want to make something happen, you can do it. Envision what you want and start taking all the necessary steps to see your dream manifest.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You really want your own place, and it may feel like having your own home is out of reach. Don't get anxious or feel defeated. Focus your energy on building the future you want to have, but remember Rome wasn't built in a day, so take this journey one step at a time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

People can confuse passion with being argumentative. Today, you have something important to say, and your determination can be intimidating. You might feel like you have to soften your delivery or be silent, but just be yourself. Awareness can help you to remove the fears and concerns of others. Have an open heart and mind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today, you are a bit territorial. You know what you want and will stop at nothing to get it. You may be feeling like you have to seize the moment in ruthless ways. But what matters is pursuing things with love, so try to find the right balance. Be driven but not destructive of your relationships with ambitious hunger.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The next few days are important for you. On one hand, you are closing a door representing how you did things in the past. And now, as a result of saying goodbye to who you used to be, you are entering a new chapter of your life. Tomorrow is Day One.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You'll see people for who they are, and you may experience pity and anger. It's not easy to see why someone acts the way they do. You can only control your response. If someone isn't really a friend, it's better to let the relationship die and move on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

An opportunity for you to develop an enriching partnership is on the horizon. You may discover a person who has the financial ability to support your dreams. If you're planning to take out a loan for a business, today is a good day to submit an application or ask friends and investors to make a decision on their support.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Something you may not be aware of can be stirring in the workplace. Meaningful conversations may be happening behind closed doors about you. You may get a word shortly about a promotion opportunity or a lateral job change. Be optimistic.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Say your prayers; you have a deep desire for something to happen. Tap into this extremely positive spiritual energy that lasts today and tomorrow. Just remember to pray for everything you want or need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.