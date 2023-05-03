3 Zodiac Signs Fall For The Wrong Person On May 4, 2023, During Venus Square Neptune

We are a little off-target today. On May 4, 2023, we will be dealing with Venus square Neptune on May 4, 2023, and the end result is three zodiac signs falling for the wrong person. The irony of today is that while Venus square Neptune may make us over-analytical or even critical in how we think, we also tend to make the wrong choices in love. Everything we analyze is just ... wrong. We think about a thing, but we are wrong in our assumptions, and that's how this day goes to pot.

Today is when Taurus, Gemini and Scorpio fall for the wrong person, and naturally, this happens because Venus square Neptune making us think they ARE the right person. Ah, the irony. Just what we needed. This particular irony will become a definite time waster, as some of us will sincerely believe that today is the day we find the number one love of our lives. Oh, the universe, you are certainly one cruel mistress, aren't you!?

How on earth will we be able to tell that this perfect new person in our lives is, indeed, the wrong one? We won't, and that's where we'll just have to chalk it off as another life lesson. So, if we can cope with the idea that certain transits are here to present us with situations that we can either sign on to or reject, then we can call those transits 'teachers.'

Venus square Neptune is a teacher; it will teach us discretion. It will show us that we need to think before deciding and that overthinking isn't critical thinking. Our romantic hearts are delicate things, and we can't go throwing them away ... without thinking things through first.

Three zodiac signs who fall for the wrong person on May 3, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because you are a Taurus, you won't ever let yourself think that you are wrong, especially regarding love. You may fall in love with someone today, and because this new person strikes you in just the right way, rather than look too deeply into who they are and what they really want from you, you'll make a rash decision that this is the greatest person ever to be born. This extremism is nothing new to you; when you're right, you're right, even when you're wrong, which you will be today, May 4, 2023.

You've got the confusing influence of Venus square Neptune on you, and it's got you foreseeing the future but completely bypassing the now. Right NOW is where you should be placing your attention because the person you have just fallen for will not be there in the future, and you need to get with that asap.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You do not want to get this wrong, Gemini, and in your desperation, that's about all you will do. You want to have a good, solid relationship, and during Venus square Neptune, on May 4, you will want it so badly that you'll pretend that certain things do not exist ... for example, that certain ugly trait you find in the person you have fallen for. "It's OK. They'll get over it; it's no biggie ..."

You will convince yourself that this new person in your life is your savior, the light of your life and the person who will be there for you, and yet, all the signs show that this person is wrong for you. You would rather not look at the loneliness in admitting that, so you deny it. You pretend they are better than they are just so you can 'have' someone in your life, but they are the worst choice you can possibly make. Snap out of it, Gemini. Wake up!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If there's one thing that Venus square Neptune brings out in you, it's the idea that when you think something is good, you go with it without asking questions. On May 4, you and the person you are in love with are ready to get into a relationship. Now that want will come to an impasse; it will start as an argument, and before long, you will come face to face with something that you didn't see before ... something ... not so nice.

You will have the opportunity to analyze this 'not so nice' quality about the person you only seconds ago wanted to bank your life on. During this time, you will conclude that you have indeed fallen for the wrong person. You will not proceed; you will halt the operation altogether, as you now see something you cannot unsee. You fell for the wrong person, Scorpio, but it's not too late ... and you know it. Good for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.