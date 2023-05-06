Sunday's Love Horoscope For May 7, 2023

Today we are focused on matters related to home and family. The sweet sign of Cancer takes center stage with Venus changing zodiac signs. We experience themes related to intimacy, sensitivity, empathy, and nurture. Let's see what this means for your love horoscope on May 7, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, May 07, 2023:

Aries

Get comfortable with love, Aries. You long for a relationship that feels familiar and safe. With Venus in Cancer, you may find yourself craving emotional intimacy and a deep sense of connection in your relationships. This starts with you.

Taurus

Talk about your feelings, Taurus. This is a time to nurture and care for yourself and those you love.

The next few weeks provide ample opportunity to explore your emotions and to heal past wounds that inhibit intimacy.

Gemini

Save your special moments for your soulmate. You may feel a strong sense of loyalty and commitment towards your romantic partner or loved ones. Today, don't settle for less than what you deserve. Be selective.

Cancer

It's time to celebrate you, Cancer. Now is a great time to create a warm and cozy home environment that reflects your personal style and values. You have an amazing sense of personal responsibility when it comes to love. Be comfortable doing what's best for you.

Leo

Trust that you'll know when something is right and when it is not. Your intuition and emotional sensitivity will be heightened during this period, allowing you to tune into the needs of those around you. However, there's a point when you may sense a person's needs can't include you, and you need to give room to grow.

Virgo

A friendship may be developing into something more. This is a time to express your emotions and vulnerability in your relationships, allowing for deeper connection and understanding. A relationship could be growing in a way you had not anticipated.

Libra

Self-respect is so important, and when you feel down channel your sorrow in healthy and productive ways. Your artistic and creative side may be emphasized when you are feeling emotional or melancholy.

Let your feelings inspire you to express yourself through art, music, or writing. Do something you love to do.

Scorpio

Study love as if it is a language. You may find yourself drawn to nostalgic experiences or activities that evoke a sense of sentimentality.

Do something simple and romantic today, like watch a romantic film or read a romantic novel. Play your favorite romance songs and create a new playlist.

Sagittarius

Taking care of yourself is one of the best things you can do for your love life. This is a great time to focus on self-care and nurturing your own emotional needs.

Return to the gym or your walking routine. Make small changes that improve your sleep quality and give you a boost of confidence.

Capricorn

The window for new love opens with Venus entering Cancer. Your love language may center around acts of service, such as cooking a meal for your loved ones or offering a listening ear.

You may find yourself longing to have someone special to do things with. If you're single, you could meet a person who is a great love match.

Aquarius

Focus on the little things, and count your blessings. You may feel a deep sense of gratitude and appreciation for the relationships in your life during this period.

You have an amazing opportunity to do things in a new and improved way. Trust your heart to know what it needs and wants.

Pisces

Romance is here, and it's time to enjoy all that this season of love has to offer. This is a time to prioritize your emotional well-being so you can be the best lover to others. Cultivate a strong support system that uplifts and nurtures you and gives you a chance to focus on your love life a bit more.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.