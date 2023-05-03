Every Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For May 4, 2023

A few changes occur in astrology the day before the Full Moon Lunar eclipse this week. Here's how the energies improve and impact your love life, according to today's love horoscope for May 4, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, May 04, 2023:

Aries

Today what you prefer to keep to yourself could come to light. Some things should remain secret, and if it's not damaging to your relationship wait until the timing is better. Use discernment to navigate what should be told and what should be kept.

Taurus

It's time to make a decision about a relationship. Love takes time to grow, but you either know what you want or don't. Don't waste any more time trying to figure it out; listen to your gut.

Gemini

Choose healthy love. It's time to do a mini relationship check-in. Ask your partner how things are doing. Don't try to control the outcome; just listen to what they have to say with an open mind.

Cancer

Today something romantic can turn a relationship that's hurting around. Plan something tonight with your sweetie to take advantage of the positive energy.

Leo

You may decide it's time to move out of your home and move in with your partner. This is the time of year when people decide who they want to be with. It's a tough decision to leave your personal space, but when you're ready to share a home, you know.

Virgo

Someone has feelings for you, and the truth may finally come out. This is great news if you feel the same way, but if you don't, it can be a little scary if you don't know what to do. Whatever you do, be honest, and don't lead this person on.

Libra

It's important to feel comfortable in your own skin. You may focus on the wrong things when your life is not how you want it to be. You experience deep insecurity, but this is a sign to work on personal development and not rush into a relationship until ready.

Scorpio

You may feel like you have to break up with someone. However, don't rush into a decision unless you are one hundred percent sure. Feelings can be fleeting. Be proactive, list things you dislike and see if there's a way to make your relationship work. If not, you understand why you must do what you need to do without regret.

Sagittarius

Sometimes people cheat because they are unhappy with themselves, which has nothing to do with you. Today, you may find out that someone close to you or involved with you desires to be unfaithful. This is a hard truth to accept, but it's better than believing a lie.

Capricorn

You never know who you can meet on a business trip or at a networking event. You may mingle and flirt your way into someone's heart. Today, you are attractive, and people find you alluring. It's a great day to go out on a date.

Aquarius

You demand a certain level of respect from others. It can be a real turn-off for you if you feel like you aren't being treated fairly. Your relationship depends on mutual understanding and a desire to support each other in every way. Without this, you may decide to say goodbye.

Pisces

What do you expect from your lover? You may be thinking about the future more than usual because you don't want to make any mistakes. It's good to assess your relationship now, before tying the knot.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.