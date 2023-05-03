Thursday's Tarot Horoscope For May 4, 2023

We have a psychically driven day with the Moon entering Scorpio this afternoon. According to today's tarot horoscope, here's how it affects you on Thursday, May 4, 2023, by zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, May 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

No matter the situation today, something good may come from it. So you can trust that even the bad is being worked for good in the ultimate plan.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Clear your energy so that you can feel your emotions without any obstacles or judgment in the way. Remember, your mind is your home! Make sure you're curating a space of growth and comfort.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

As much as you'd like to, you cannot always believe what you hear; people lie every day, including you to yourself. So remain open-minded while being grounded in who you are and what you believe.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You don't have to take discrimination without a little fight. Talk about it and bring up bad behavior so that others don't have to suffer and your situation can improve. Your voice and experience can make a difference.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are ready for great things. It took you a long time to get here, but you've learned from your mistakes. Now it's time to put your lessons to work.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Sometimes you may think you need something when it's really just a want. Just because you desire to have a object, it doesn't mean it's good for you; that can be why you don't get it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

When someone commits a crime, they may not get caught now, but they will later. Someone who has avoided their responsibility eventually does get caught, so don't despair.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe always pays attention to everything that happens in your life. That's why praying daily for the things you need is so important.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

Practice what you're weak at. Each talent and good thing sprung from a seed. Meaning, it had to be pruned and watered; it was not the final picture on the first day. Don't underestimate how much something can grow when you water it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are at the right place and at the right time. That's why so many moments seem to be lucky or coincidental. You are fortunate to have a chance to live out your fate.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

It will be easy to look on the bright side. In fact, everything is going so well you may wonder when it won't. Sometimes it's overwhelming when you have too many good things at once, but don't let this doubt sour the present moment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Ease your worry. Everything happens according to a big plan, whether you worry or not. Your job is to be in the moment while being the best version of yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.