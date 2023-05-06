5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The Week Of May 8 - 14, 2023

Five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest in the week of May 8 - 14, 2023. But don't worry if you are not on the list. Here's a lucky message for the rest of you.

Crystals and subtle perfumes will be lucky for you this week. More so, if you want to attract love into your life or are manifesting a glow-up. Be careful of your internal energy though. A lot of times we block our good luck by saying mean things or manifesting negativity. And our diet also has an effect on us. So be more mindful of what you put into your body.

Those of you who want to supercharge your manifestation, wear the color red more often or add red to your life in some way. Maybe buy some red pots and pans? Or a coffee mug that's bright red. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest in the week of May 8 - 14, 2023.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of May 8 - 14, 2023:

1. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Lucky in Finances

If you are newlywed or preparing to welcome a baby to your family, you will be extra lucky this week in the area of money and finances. The universe is trying to help you out. Express your gratitude through some gestures when this happens. If you have an altar, you can burn some incense or place a small cup of water on your windowsill overnight.

Beware of arrogance and ingratitude though. Especially if you have someone in your family who benefits from your good luck or wealth but puts out disdain or entitled energy into the universe.

2. Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Lucky in Love

Some of you will literally fall head over heels in love with someone this week. It could even be a TV drama actor who catches your fancy during the course of the week. The energy is really good here. Bask in it. The color green and gold will be lucky for you. Especially if you have a silk belt in that color palette. Wearing traditional outfits of your culture will also bring you luck this week. Stay sharp and dress well!

Beware of villains masquerading as charming people though. Some of you may get taken advantage of that way. If you know the signs of love bombing, it will protect you from making a mistake.

3. Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Just plain lucky!

The energy around luck is really good this week. Especially in friendships. So if you have an outing planned with your friends, expect good things to happen during it. Try to steer clear of daredevilry though. Too much Mars energy this week will be counterproductive for you and ruin your good luck. And if you can afford it, purchase a little bit of gold in the form of a blank coin or slot. Inscriptions will be counterproductive.

If you are thinking of studying abroad or going to university in a different city, don't be scared of leaving the nest. Yes, you will miss your family. But this move will benefit you greatly. Those of you who feel stifled at home, higher education will help you get out from under the thumb of the controlling person in your family.

4. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Lucky in Relationships

If you are trying to grow your connection with someone, whether romantically or in the business space, the energy of the week is in your favor. Don't be in a rush though. Be steady and you will not self-sabotage this lucky energy. And if you are extremely anxious, throw a coin in a lucky well (or a flowing river) or wear a lucky thread around your wrist.

Don't expect the entire week to be smooth as butter though. You will face some challenges even though luck is favoring you this week. Especially in your workplace. Stay on top of your game and don't rub your wealth into people's faces with your outfit choices. You'll attract envy.

5. Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Lucky in Self-care

This might sound weird, but the good luck energy this week will make it easier for you to understand your emotions and express yourself. Your self-care routine will also benefit from this. Just remember that this energy is more in favor of your internal environment at the moment. So staying indoors and pampering yourself are some good ways to tap into your good luck. But beware of excessive socialization and draining activities. Those will drain away your luck.

Some of you will benefit from wearing blue this week or using blue eyeshadow in your makeup routine. If you feel called to, add a beauty spot on your face with some black eyeliner. This will ward off negativity.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.