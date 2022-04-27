Dating and relationships can be tough, especially in today's world where finding the right person seems harder than it ever has before. This is why we sometimes tend to "settle" for a relationship.

Self-esteem issues and social insecurity can cause us to settle. Sometimes we just want to have a relationship, either because it seems like everyone else is in one or because we're tired of waiting to have a relationship. So, we settle.

However, many of us may not realize just how toxic settling is — because sometimes you may not know that you're even doing it.

So, how can you tell if you've settled? How do you know if you're really getting what you need and deserve out of a relationship?

Don't Settle For Less Than Someone Who Exhibits These 15 Behaviors

1. Don’t settle for less than a worthy person who will appreciate you in every single way.

Someone who isn’t only holding your hand while you are walking together or is making sure you’re on the safe side of the sidewalk. Find someone whose hand you can feel while he or she walks with you through life.

2. Don’t settle for less than a partner who doesn’t just tell you how they feel but are always showing you through gestures that you are loved more than ever before.

Someone who kisses you because they can’t live without your touch. Someone who pulls you in close when you lie together. Someone who loves feeling your breath in their face while sleeping or doesn’t mind the fact you’ve made their arm dead. A person stays awake because there’s something beautiful about you asleep and he doesn’t want to wake you.

3. Don’t settle for less than an honest partner who brings you to meet his friends.

Somebody who would proudly introduce you to their loved ones and would be prouder to tell them that he or she loves you. Someone who makes you feel appreciated and shows it to their family and friends. Stay single until you meet a person who introduces you to their family as their loved one. Because that’s what you are. And most importantly someone who would always stay by your side whether their close people like you or not.

4. Don’t settle for less than someone who would cherish every moment spent together.

A person that is not seeing you only for drinks or a dinner at a beautiful place. Or for sharing a few moments of intimate pleasure together. Find someone who would be glad to come to see you even for a few moments and would do everything to be in your company. No matter where and how.

5. Don’t settle for less than someone who treats you with respect and kindness.

Don’t settle for less than a person who is always going to text you back. Someone who isn’t afraid to pick up the phone and call you even if you’ve had a fight. Someone who will plan their future with you and isn’t intimidated by a serious relationship. Don’t settle less than someone who knows that would never take advantage of your feelings.

6. Don’t settle for less than a person who you can rely on.

A person who would never play games or mess with your head and heart because this is childish and shows insecurity. Someone who understands what they have to offer is pure love deprived of selfishness and personal interests. A partner who is honest will always keep their word.

7. Don’t settle for less than a partner who makes you confident.

A person who appreciates both your looks and your soul. A person who always makes you feel safe, desired, and loved. Settle for someone who uses the word beautiful instead of hot. A person who tells you sincerely the bad and the good things about you. But also tells you they love you no matter what. Someone who understands the meaning of the phrase: For better and for worse.

8. Don’t settle for less than a partner is ready to commit.

Someone who is responsible enough to maintain a serious relationship. Someone who has a plan and sees a future both for you too. A person who is mature enough for a long-lasting and serious relationship.

9. Don’t settle for less than a partner who realizes that the hardest part wasn’t getting you but keeping you.

Stay with someone who realizes that after you become a couple, you need to walk a long way together. Someone who would make all they could to keep you by their side.

Stay with a person who doesn’t want to lose you. A person who is ready to fight for you. Someone who proves to you that they are prepared to put much effort into your relationship to make it work.

10. Don’t settle for less than a person who keeps the spark of love between you alive.

Someone who sends shivers from your head to your toes just by putting his hand on your body. A person who makes you smile every time you see their face. Someone who is passionate about you and keeps the flame in your relationship burning.

11. Don’t settle for less than someone who is sure of their feelings for you.

Stay with a person who says I love you first just because he wants you to know. And would never change their mind about how they feel for you, for whatever reason.

12. Don’t settle for less than the partner who makes you happier than you ever thought you could be.

The person you think of when those songs come on. And you turn the radio up a little louder. Stay single until you meet someone who is your best friend.

13. Don’t settle for less than someone who is ready to admit when they are wrong.

Someone who knows when and how to say they are sorry. A person who is not proud and stubborn. A person who would be happy to both apologize for their mistakes and accept your apologies as well. Because they know nobody is perfect.

14. Don’t settle for less than someone who listens to you even if you keep telling them the same story over and over again.

Someone who values your opinion, even if he or she has an opposite view about the situation. Someone who wants to know how your day is going, who wants to hear what you have to say, instead of complaining that you talk too much. Instead of telling you that you are too sensitive, or too dramatic, or too much.

15. Don’t settle for less than a person who is worth the effort. Worth the energy. Worth the time.

Don’t waste your years on someone who only needs you when they are lonely or have no serious intentions. Don’t bother with people who act like the effort you’re putting in makes you desperate. Wait until you meet the right kind of partner, who loves you honestly and sincerely and want to stay in your life forever.

