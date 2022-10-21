10 Major Warning Signs He's The Wrong Guy For You

By Samantha Jayne — Updated on Oct 21, 2022
Time: it is your most precious resource. It's something that no amount of money can buy.
So if you're dating a man and something doesn't feel quite right, then maybe it's time to cut the cord.
Here are 10 signs for you to look for that may indicate you are dating the wrong guy.
10 signs he's the wrong guy for you
1. You can't seem to introduce him to your friends and family.
This may be because he doesn't want to or keeps making excuses when you set up a date with your friends or family. Or, this may be because you feel like you don't want to introduce him yet.
These two reasons are early signs that you're dating the wrong guy. If you can't introduce him to the people you love, for whatever reason, then the relationship probably won't last.
2. He doesn't listen to you.
Having someone who listens to you is very important in making a relationship work. Having your needs understood, acknowledged, and acted upon is essential.
If he doesn't listen to you, there's no point in continuing the relationship. Even small things, like telling him about your day, is important, as it makes the relationship stronger.
3. He wants your time 24/7.
If you're dating someone who is too clingy, then you should start thinking about getting out.
If you feel like you can't breathe in the relationship, or that he depends on you too much for too many things, then delaying the inevitable will just hurt you both.
4. You can't seem to show your real self.
If you're dating someone and you have this nagging feeling that you need to act like someone else, then you must do something.
Either start being yourself and see if he stays, or just end it right there. No relationship is worth having to wear a mask.
5. You don't have the same interests.
This doesn't mean that he should like everything you like, and vice versa, but you should at least have some similar interests.
If you have absolutely nothing in common, then there is no common ground for you to start building a relationship from.
6. Spending time with him is exhausting.
If you find yourself emotionally or mentally drained after a date with him, then you may need to think about ending it.
If this goes on even after a few dates, then you should know that being exhausted from someone is not a good thing in a relationship.
7. You can't have difficult conversations with him.
By definition, difficult conversations are not easy, nor enjoyable to go through. But, these are things that need to be talked about and addressed.
If he doesn't want to have these conversations with you, then he's not emotionally ready for a long-term relationship.
8. He is too self-centered.
If he only thinks about himself and does things that are self-serving but not good for your relationship, then accept the fact that it will not work.
A relationship is about two people working things out together and doing things for each other. If he only focuses on himself, then you should stop dating him.
9. You feel like you're not good enough when you're with him.
If he makes you feel like you're not good enough in any way, get out fast. We all have our insecurities, and you don't need someone to make you feel even more insecure.
Being in a relationship means that you are with someone who empowers you, not someone who makes you feel worse.
10. You can't see a future with him.
If you can't even imagine this, then it's not going to happen. Your future is the very thing you're working toward. If you can't see him in your future, then drop him.
Don't compromise the rest of your life and end up with someone who isn't good for you.
Dust yourself off and go and get the right man. You deserve someone who is your best friend.
