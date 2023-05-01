May 2, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Pretty Awesome' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 2, 2023, and incidentally, all three are side-by-side on the zodiac wheel. This blessed energy is all because of the concentration of powerful forces in one quadrant of the zodiac — namely, Jupiter (the planet of fortune), Sun, Mercury, Uranus, and Venus. So if you have your Sun sign, Moon sign or ascendant in any of the following three zodiac signs, expect some powerful changes today.

Just make sure not to rush the process. With the Sun currently transiting through the steady sign of Taurus, it's best to let things unfold organically and not make impulsive mistakes. Also, don't take candy from strangers! This is a metaphorical message about being more careful in public, whatever your age might be.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 2, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is topping the list today and will most likely for the next few days. With both the North Node and Mercury conjunct Sun in Taurus, destiny and the god of communication are in your corner right now. Your charisma will be off-the-charts if you have a meeting planned for later today (whether work-related or for pleasure). If you are a guest speaker at a university or speaking at a conference, expect many new names to join your secret fan club.

Juno is on the verge of exiting your zodiac. So, if you are in a relationship and thinking about marriage, don't postpone contemplating this in private or discussing it with your partner. The energy is really positive right now for establishing the foundation of a life-long commitment. Just make sure your expectations are realistic. Many people end up breaking up with the perfect partner because they don't know what perfect actually means. If you feel the need, do a salt bath today to cast away negative energies from your aura. Good luck often brings envy at its heels.

Also, if you have a government job or a clerical position, the day might feel regular and boring. Don't let this be an excuse for producing mediocre work. Luck is on your side at the moment and is working for you behind the scenes (which is why safety feels boring). If you stay on top of your game right now, you'll reap the rewards once things return to normal. This message is especially true if you are a lawyer and in the middle of a court case.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today's a great day for attracting romance into your life — all thanks to Venus in Gemini forming a sextile aspect with Jupiter in Aries. You may also get praised unexpectedly by a teacher or boss for work well done. Don't let the praises get to your head, though! Transiting Moon and Neptune are in a tense formation with Venus. So a friendly acquaintance may secretly become a frenemy when they see the praises heaped on you.

If you are only interested in casual dating and are perfectly comfortable with your sexual appetite, today's planetary energies will make things interesting in this arena. However, if you are looking for love underneath it all, be careful. You may get charmed by a player or get into an argument with someone who also has their eyes on the same person as you. Additionally, if things get too heated, there could even be a fight!

One of the best things you can do today is: breathe. Calm down those nerves. Settle the extreme enthusiasm, and find your center. This way, you will have better results with people (and love interests). Plus, your natural charm will kick in eventually if you relax.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today will be a good day for you, but not as much as the other two zodiac signs on the list. You have the beneficial effect of Jupiter on you at the moment, and North Node is slowly moving toward you. So expect the project you are working on to be completed successfully in the next few months.

Just be careful of unruly subordinates and juniors who think all authority must be rebelled against. They are too naive to understand that many good things they take for granted are because of good authority figures in the past creating positive systems for the benefit of all. This includes the garbage collection trucks that show up on time every week. Don't waste your time explaining things to the rebels, though.

Pluto and the Moon are in a tense relationship with Jupiter right now. This bias stems from a negative authority figure (whether a politician, a parent, or even a cult leader) who is tricking them into doing their bidding.

Also, don't let your good nature get taken advantage of. Karma might care for the miscreants, but protecting yourself and your plans is better, so you don't need karma to soothe your broken heart or shattered dreams. If you feel called to, place a vase outside your door with a single water lily or tulip as an offering to lady luck or any deity you worship. Just take the flower off the porch before it starts dying.

