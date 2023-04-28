May 1 - 7, 2023 Relationships Are Intimate & Close For 4 Zodiac Signs

Relationships are more intimate and close for four zodiac signs on May 1 - 7, 2023. Your past relationships have brought you to this moment where everything you've ever wanted is now possible. Instead of focusing on why it won't work, it's important to acknowledge why it will.

The stars are aligned for you to embrace this moment, but it's also a culmination of the lessons and heartbreaks that you've experienced thus far. Juno's arrival in Gemini brings commitment, and the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio brings a significant transformation.

Although Mercury retrograde takes another week, it doesn't mean that you need to stay in reflection, especially if the understanding that's now becoming clear is something you've already revisited. In any lasting relationship, you'll experience challenges together, but it's your ability to forgive, choose love, and commit fully that will make it endure.

You're being offered the relationship and life you've always dreamed of, so it's a matter of making the conscious choice to step into it and appreciate every beautiful moment waiting for you like a pearl to be discovered. Remember that your greatest love often follows your harshest heartbreak.

Relationships are more intimate and close for four zodiac signs on May 1 - 7, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

In a relationship, love is only one part of what it takes to make it work. The rest comes to how you and your partner show up for one another each day, making decisions that nurture and support your connection.

While you tend to view your love life through a romantic lens, Saturn's current journey through Pisces is helping you see the reality of your relationship. You're learning to commit to what feels genuinely supportive rather than holding onto make-believe scenarios. Saturn's influence is helping you take a more serious approach, which will benefit you as Juno, the goddess of marriage and commitment, enters Gemini this week. Juno takes love seriously, just as Saturn does with everything, and together they can help transform your romantic ideals into a healthy, lasting relationship.

Although you may tend to gravitate towards intense, casual or one-sided relationships, deep down, you crave a peaceful and fulfilling love. This week brings the opportunity to have serious conversations with your partner that can lead to a deeper commitment. Remember, love can be even better when it's real and long-lasting, rather than just a passing dream.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Commitment should never be seen as giving up anything, but rather gaining everything. This can be a challenging concept to grasp, especially for someone like you who is constantly seeking in life while also desiring a stable and dependable connection. However, through your experiences and trying different things, you realize that true commitment actually represents the greatest freedom as long as your relationship allows you to be more of who you are.

Since last year, you have been reflecting on your romantic life and the decisions you have made, as well as the ones that are still available to you. In the coming week, the universe is paving the way for love and commitment in your life, thanks to all the hard work and experiences you have gone through. Juno, the goddess of love and marriage, moves into Gemini, joining a beautiful connection between Jupiter in Aries and Neptune in Pisces, lighting up every aspect of your romantic life. This is a divine sign from the universe that it's time to take a new chance on love, even if you feel unsure or doubt yourself.

You may have recently experienced some endings in your life, such as beliefs or viewpoints, which was all necessary to clear the way for this new chapter. However, even with all the signs pointing towards a new commitment, it's ultimately up to you to take the leap. You'll never feel completely ready to make a commitment or go deeper into your relationship because it's something new and different. But staying where you are is not an option in the week ahead, and it's time to embrace the unknown and take that leap of faith toward the love and commitment you desire.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Life can test us at times, leaving us questioning our progress and feeling like we're back at square one. But these moments are just opportunities for growth. Right now, Mercury is retrograde in Taurus, along with the Sun and Uranus, bringing a chance for reflection and expansion.

Despite any fears or doubts, you know that you want a healthy relationship. Pallas entering Leo in the week ahead will give you the strength to create the relationship you truly desire, instead of succumbing to old fears and conditioning.

It's easy to take the path of least resistance, but that won't lead to the fulfilling relationship you crave. Now is the time to believe in your growth and know that you're not the same person you once were. Embrace this opportunity to give yourself the love and relationship you've always dreamed of. You're being offered nothing less than everything.

4. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Improving your relationship starts with your growth and healing. Saturn's entry into Pisces has made you more dedicated to your well-being and that of your relationship. This involves setting boundaries and following through on your needs, even if it means shaking things up a bit. You're learning that you can't keep peace with others at the cost of your inner peace. Your growth and pursuit of what is healthy are driving your romantic choices.

Despite significant opportunities for growth in recent months, it feels like you're still in the process of forgiving the past and accepting that you've changed. With Mercury retrograde, Sun, and Uranus in Taurus, it's a chance to initiate a new beginning in your relationship.

It's not just a fresh start, but a transformation. After everything you've been through together and apart, it's time for a new beginning. This doesn't come from milestones like marriage or moving in together but from the decision to let go of the past and start anew together.

With Jupiter in Aries and Neptune in Pisces blessing the skies in the coming week, it's a chance to find success and fulfillment in a healthier approach to love and forgiveness. Long-term relationships are successful and fulfilling when built on forgiveness and new beginnings.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.