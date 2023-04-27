April 28, 2023, These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love

On April 28, 2023, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love. If ever there were a day built for love, it's today, and this is because, for some of us, Moon sextile Venus is in our midst and this is just the transit to provide the right space for love...and healing.

This is the day when three zodiac signs prepare themselves for what may come; we may not know what's to come, but we have certainly gone out of our way to 'intend' for it, and what we might not have known is that this is the day for manifestation. Dreams may not 'come true' but they will most definitely feel possible. Love rules today, and with moon sextile Venus as our helpful celestial friend, we will get to experience a day filled with romance.

Today is the day we express something to the person we love that could make or break our connection with them, and while that sounds a bit threatening, we have to consider the transit; moon sextile Venus is not going to break anything, but in order to reap the rewards of this transit's energy, we have to put ourselves on the spot. In other words, we have to be willing to lose it all to show ourselves if really want what we've been striving for all this time. Today shows us that, well, at least for three signs of the Zodiac, we want this. We want this love and we will stand up for it.

While we are very 'used to' seeing lunations occur almost every day, Moon sextile Venus is not just an average run of the Moon; this transit has the ability to change us, profoundly, and while every day gives us the opportunity to change, to grow and to become 'more' we can take Moon sextile Venus and use it specifically for our understanding of love. This is a beautiful day for those who are open to its mystical powers. Which zodiac signs are most open to love on April 28, 2023?

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on April 28, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today is the day when you completely your feelings, and this means, Taurus, that if you are in love, then you are prepared to take your feelings all the way. You aren't interested in 'going slow' any longer; you want what's yours and what you believe is yours is the person you've been with for a while now.

They love you and they have shown you that they are, indeed, the real deal. You don't have time in your life for false hopes or temporary lovers; you want to be settled and committed and with Moon sextile Venus in the sky, you'll be inspired to state your feelings up front, and in the most honest fashion you can muster. You are one hundred percent 'the champion' today; you are valiant and true, and your partner will respond attentively.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Similar to the forecast of Taurus, you, too, will feel the power of Moon sextile Venus today in the way that you'll want to seal the deal, once and for all. This means that if you and your love, your partner extraordinaire have been floundering around the idea of commitment, then you will present the idea to them today as an ultimatum.

During Moon sextile Venus, you aren't in the mood for half measures; you want it all and your entire experience today will be about securing that idea. You have no patience for 'let's play it by ear.' You've played it by ear, now it's time for reality checks and actions. You trust that your partner will follow suit, but you may have to kick them in the butt a little to get them to sign on. Still in all, they will benefit, as will you.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What's in your head can no longer remain cerebral; you want to create reality now, and you are willing to start doing this on April 28, 2023. What this refers to is your need to make your relationship one that is out in the open, exclusive, and promising. You are no longer content to sit around waiting for them to make the move.

If you must, then you will do it on your own, and this means that during the transit of Moon sextile Venus, you will approach your loved one and you will tell them that they need to either commit to you wholeheartedly or walk on by.

They will, of course, jump at the chance to spend their life with you, so there's no worry on that end. What's needed is your drive, and your sense of control; you are needed here to make this relationship move forward, and you will find success by putting in the effort.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.