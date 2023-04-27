Daily Tarot Horoscope April 28, 2023

The daily tarot horoscope for April 28, 2023, reveals that several zodiac signs are making decisions that either change their lives or the lives of others. Here's what the day brings, according to the Major and Minor tarot cards of the deck.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Aries, you know that life can be incredibly unfair at times. When we witness injustice, it can stir up a powerful sense of purpose within us, driving us to make things right.

Whether it's online or in the physical world, seeing someone being treated unjustly can trigger intense emotions and an overwhelming desire to take action. Remember, our collective energy has the power to effect change, so stand together and fight for what's right.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Taurus, you have a strong desire within you to see your dreams come to fruition quickly. However, it's important to remember that good things often take time to unfold. Instead of pushing your agenda and trying to force the universe's hand, it's time to trust in the natural process of manifestation.

Patience is key, my friend. Allow life to unfold at its own pace, and you'll be pleasantly surprised by the positive outcomes that are waiting for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Self-doubt and worry are weighing heavily on your mind today. With so many things happening at once, it's understandable that you may feel confused and unsure of where to start. However, it's important to push past these feelings of doubt and have faith in yourself.

Even if you don't feel entirely confident, try faking it until you make it. Believe in your abilities and take action towards your goals, and you may just surprise yourself with what you're capable of achieving.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Cancer, it's time to face the truth and stop hiding from your emotions. You may have buried yourself in work or surrounded yourself with friends to escape your sorrows, but true healing can only begin when we confront our feelings head-on.

It's time to take your pain to a higher power and let God work with you to heal your wounds. Remember, you are not alone in your struggles, and by opening yourself up to the divine, you may find the strength and guidance you need to move forward.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Leo, trust in your intuition today and embrace the power of your feminine energy. Your gut instincts are guiding you toward the truth, even if you don't have concrete evidence to support your feelings.

You may feel a sense of uncertainty or even question whether your intuition is leading you astray, but fear not, for the truth will reveal itself soon enough. Believe in yourself and the messages you're receiving from the universe, for they are leading you toward the clarity and understanding you seek.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Virgo, the devil is in the details, and it's important not to succumb to peer pressure or the expectations of others. While you may feel the need to please those around you, it's crucial to remember that true change comes from within.

It's possible that others may not believe that you've transformed and may still see you as you used to be. However, stay persistent and trust that with time, they will come to see the growth and progress you've made. Remember, the only validation you need is your own, so keep striving towards becoming the best version of yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

It's easy to get caught up in the idea that someone always has a hidden agenda. However, it's important not to let this consume you or prevent you from living the life you desire.

Instead of worrying about what others may be trying to do, focus on being true to yourself and living your life according to your own values and standards.

Embrace your authenticity and trust that when you're genuine and honest with yourself, you'll attract the right people and opportunities into your life. Remember, you have the power to create the life you want, so follow your heart and let your true self shine through.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Scorpio, the question of whether true love lasts forever is a complex one. It's natural to have reservations and uncertainties about the relationships we're in, and sometimes we wonder if there's someone better out there for us. It's important to trust in the universe's plan for your love life and to listen to your heart when making decisions about your relationships.

Consider if this person is truly the one you're meant to be with or if there may be a different path for you. Remember that love can take many forms, and it's essential to prioritize your own happiness and well-being in matters of the heart. Trust in yourself and the universe to guide you toward the right path.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

Sagittarius, it's important to remember that no one can predict what the future holds. While you may have a plan in mind, it's crucial not to become too attached to specific outcomes or let others dictate your path.

Your fate is ultimately determined by your own actions and decisions. By showing up each day and doing your best work, you're taking steps toward creating the future you desire. Trust in the universe to guide you towards the right path, and be open to the miracles that can happen when you surrender control and allow things to unfold naturally. Remember, the journey is just as important as the destination.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

While it's true that good things come to those who wait, it's equally important to remember that hard work and perseverance are essential in achieving your goals. It's easy to become discouraged after a bad day or setback, but remember that going through the motions won't lead to progress.

Instead, take a moment to pause, refocus, and keep pushing forward toward your dreams. Stay committed to your path and keep working toward your goals, even when it feels difficult or impossible. With patience, dedication, and a positive attitude, success is just within reach.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

It's natural to feel a sense of sadness or longing for what has been lost in the past. But remember, the past is gone and cannot be changed. Instead of dwelling on what could have been, focus your energy on the exciting journey that lies ahead.

Embrace the new opportunities and possibilities that come your way, and allow yourself to dream of what the future may hold. As you shift your focus toward what's to come, letting go of the past becomes easier. So hold on to hope, Aquarius, and trust that the future is full of endless possibilities waiting to be explored."

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You have been patiently waiting for a change in your life, but now you feel like you're stuck in a rut. The question is: do you continue to hold on to hope, or cut your losses and move on? It's normal to feel uncertain about the future, but trust that the universe has a plan for you.

When the time is right, everything will become clear, and you will know which path to take. In the meantime, keep the faith and stay open to new possibilities.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.