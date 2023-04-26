Imagine one tarot card reading helping you to have more insight into your day? That's what's in store for each zodiac sign in today's tarot horoscope for April 27, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

You are feeling insecure, Aries. When you experience a setback, look at what's happening. Consider your motives and why you need what you are going for. Seek advice from a friend and let someone you trust hear your ideas. With perseverance, you can overcome challenges and achieve your goals.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

You're trapped in a toxic situation, Taurus. It's time to break free from the grips of a negative individual. Cut ties. Ghosting may be the only solution to finding peace and letting a relationship go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Uh, oh. Is someone stabbing you in the back? A person you trust is not being forthright. Your guard is up and for good reason. You sense something is off, and you're likely right.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

A glance to the past will do your heart good, Cancer. Reconnect with old friends or revisit past passions to bring back feelings of warmth and positivity. Embrace the present with a renewed sense of appreciation. The people who knew you back when help you feel a sense of support and love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You are so helpful to people in need. It's good to use your loving Leo energy in the right way. You inspire and motivate others by living out your passion. Be confident about who you are and pursue your goals. The energy you apply toward your dreams helps you to manifest them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

A tough period in your life is nearly over. Today, old tensions and disagreements are fading away. You're rekindling relationships and finding ways to bring healing and closure.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Try not to become obsessed with work, Libra. Today take a moderate approach to all things. You'll get it all done, and if you don't, there's always tomorrow.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

You've not felt like yourself lately. A part of you feels stuck in the past. There's a way out, but right now, it's hard for you to see it. You need to remember how good life can be, and that difficult life chapters only last for a short season. This too will pass.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Communication is what will help you to resolve the family conflicts you face. You may feel like you can't come to terms or find a middle ground. You can, but it will take lots of conversation and a sincere desire to listen with an open mind.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Once a person has decided that they will not get along with you, you will have a hard time trying to convince them to change their mind. Today you are left to focus on what you can do to improve a relationship, and it may require detaching from their attitude for right now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

You were set to have a great day, but there are a few challenges to overcome first. It still can be one of the best days of your week, but determination and perseverance are needed.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

There are no free rides today. The universe is not giving handouts when it comes to luck in life. Today you have to earn what you want and go for whatever it is you desire in life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.