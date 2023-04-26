3 Zodiac Signs Make New Friends April 27, 2023, Thanks To The Moon In Leo

April 27, 2023, could potentially be a day of great joy for some signs of the Zodiac. We are fortunate enough to be in the presence of a truly healing and warm-hearted transit: the Leo Moon. When our Moon is in Leo, we feel good about ourselves and about life itself. This is the time when we set aside our differences.

We intend for the best and not just for ourselves, but for the sake of others as well. It's a great day to open our hearts and welcome in new people, and if we are fortunate enough to be in the position of making new friends, the ones we make today could become 'lifers.' It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood, as Mister Rogers would say, "Won't you be my neighbor?"

It's nice to set aside our differences and enjoy a day that is filled with friendly behavior and kind action. It's nice to know that while we may feel the world is burning down around us, there are still these little pockets of joy in that we can take refuge in. The Leo Moon provides this kind of 'pocket' for us, and while we are all privy to its benefits, there will be certain zodiac signs that will warm to it more than others.

This is a great day to not only make connections with new friends but to restore old connections. We aren't inhibited on this day, as the Moon in Leo is all about freeing us up from our insecurities.

We may not feel the need to hem and haw before reaching out to an old friend, as we feel confident doing a nice thing. We're not worried about coming on too strong or being out of place; we present in a friendly way, and we will be received in a friendly way. Which zodiac signs will enjoy making new friends, today?

Three zodiac signs make new friends on April 27, 2023, during the Moon in Leo.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are always ready, willing and able to make new friends, Aries, and today is the perfect day for you to open your heart and welcome people in. On April 27, you'll find that you work very, very well with the transit of the Moon in Leo, mainly because this aspect brings out the best in you. You are a naturally helpful person, and while your friendships aren't all based on the help you give them, you tend to make friends that 'need' you or need your assistance.

Being important to another person makes you feel good and purposeful, as so much of your life is about service to others. You'll get that chance today, and while you might think it's 'service,' what's actually happening is that you are being served, as well. You are so well-liked that you sometimes don't realize that people WANT to be your friend; that they aren't here for your help as much as they simply want to be next to you, during the Leo Moon.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

In your life, you've come to realize that your favorite experience of them all is the one where you find new and worthy friends to share your time with. More than lovers, you are a 'friend' person, and during the Leo Moon, on this day, April 27, you'll find yourself in a group of people where everyone seems to be in a good mood. Perhaps this is a social gathering of like-minded people who are all 'there' for a cause, or maybe these are acquaintances of yours that you aren't close to.

Today provides you with an opportunity to get closer to one or all of them. You are so naturally charming and funny that it will be nearly impossible for them to resist you. You love a good laugh, but mostly, you need this laugh with people who 'get' you. You are specific; not everyone is your cup of tea, but that's OK, because there are so many people who DO meet your criteria for friendship, today, and you will be in 'tea' heaven.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's almost hard for you to go wrong on this day, April 27, because when the Moon is in Leo, you're in the right place at the right time. You love Leo transits and today's is super positive. Your 'right place, right time' experience will happen during the day today, as you find that you are surrounded by people you have never met before, and oddly enough, they are all attractive to you in one way or another.

You have your specific tastes and fascinations, and today will put you in touch with others who associate and align themselves with the same interests as you. Today may bring you a new friend that could end up being someone very important in your life. New friends are always a welcome addition to your life, Leo, and today lets you know that it's never too late to meet fantastic people.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.