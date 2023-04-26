April 27, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For These 3 Zodiac Signs

April 27, 2023, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love, thanks to the Moon in Leo. The day promises big delights and awesome thrills as today is under the spell of the Moon in Leo, and whenever we have a transit 'this big' we can more than likely count on an intensely positive outcome. Today is the day we show our best to the one we love, and we will receive what we give tenfold.

It's a day of fantastic shares and warm embraces. The Moon in Leo brings out the best in lovers, and we know that this entire day will be dedicated to love, affection, and kindness. For certain three zodiac signs, this could be 'one of those days' that goes down as a 'perfect memory.' Let's make memories, zodiac signs because today is a good one!

What's also good about the Moon in Leo is that, much like the zodiac sign of Leo, it's all about generosity and magnanimous behavior. When we have the Moon in Leo, we're talking about being kind to others, bringing unexpected gifts, and doing nice things just for the sake of being nice.

We don't have ulterior motives or hidden agendas on this day, and we aren't sitting around keeping score; we are genuinely kind and lighthearted on this day, and when love and romance are involved, we can only do our very best.

What we might see happen on a day like today, with the Moon in Leo as our main transit influence, is that we'll notice the good in others ... especially in our romantic partners. What might have passed us by on any other day now seems to be a beacon of light to us on this day, April 27. Don't be surprised if you find yourself smiling to yourself or even laughing giddily over the smallest of things. Today is pure positivity, and we all need to take part in some of that! Which zodiac signs will benefit the most from the Leo Moon?

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on April 27, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Well, of course, your zodiac sign would benefit from the Leo Moon, and in a way, you've been waiting around for a day like this. Well, you are in luck because Leo Moon has been waiting around for you, too, Leo. On April 27, you will be able to feel comfortable enough around your romantic partner to say something to them that will flip them out in all the right ways.

If you've been thinking about doing something like ... proposing marriage ... then today is a great day for that, not only because the mood is right but because they, too, are under the influence of the Leo Moon and their mood is all about acceptance and adoration.

And, if marriage isn't your thing, then physical affection most certainly is, and that means today is all about hugging, kissing, and adoring each other. Life is for living, Leo, and on this day, April 17, you are there for it all. Enjoy the day!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Ideally, you'd love to spend every day of your life in love, but you know that it's just not possible. Today doesn't feel that way, in fact, on April 27, during the Leo Moon, you'll be feeling so amorous and attentive to your romantic partner that they might be shocked by your sweet behavior. That's not going to hurt things, either, as they will respond positively. Your partner has been waiting for you to come around for what feels like years, no matter how long you've been together.

But the thing is, you are sincere today. You are madly in love and even if you withheld this love yesterday, you feel like you're 'all there' today and you plan on letting them in on your feelings. This could be the beginning of a whole new outlook on love and life for you. The Leo Moon isn't joking around; if love is in the air, it could easily become the air you want to breathe from now on.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You might get the sense of being given a second chance today, Libra, as vibrations like today's don't come to you that often. On April 27, you will be under the spell of the Moon in Leo, and this will inspire you to be a better lover to the person you are in a relationship with. You know that this is a good thing, even though in the past, you've been reserved with your feelings. You've always wanted to be a little more expressive with your love, but you just aren't built that way.

That's where things take a turn for the better. The Leo Moon is way too inspiring for you to 'sit this one out' and you may end up surprising yourself today with how you approach the idea of affection. You won't be able to stop yourself, and once you start sharing words of love, you'll be amazed at how good it feels to finally tell the person you love how much you do love and appreciate them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.