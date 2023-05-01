These 5 Luckiest Chinese Zodiac Signs May 1 - 7, 2023

Five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest the week of May 1 - 7, 2023, but don't worry if your zodiac sign is not on the list. Here's a message for the rest: The career energy is strong this week. Take advantage of it! If you come up with ideas, follow through, but don't let anyone take the credit.

Some of you will benefit from investing in your business or advertising this week but don't allow peer pressure to force you to splurge on things you don't want to, especially if your friends try to drag you to the bar or tell you that your fashion sense is abysmal. Some of you will get lucky this week and have a best friend become a romantic partner.

Now, let's focus on the 5 Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week of May 1 - 7, 2023:

Luckiest Chinese zodiac signs May 1 - 7, 2023:

1. Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Lucky in Money

You are spoiled for options this week, but you may be delaying making a choice because you are scared of leaving your home or family behind. You may also want to see if something better comes in. The choice is yours because the situation is unique for each of you.

Just remember that the universe is on your side right now. Trust yourself and your abilities and take the first step. Everything else will make sense as soon as you do that. Light a green candle for luck if you feel anxious ... better still if the candle is infused with green lime oil.

2. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Lucky in Ventures

If you want to start a business or invest in securities or bonds, the energy is really good right now. Make sure to read the fine print so you choose the best out of all the options in front of you.

Some of you may be dealing with a Monkey zodiac sign or have a family member with that zodiac sign. (Read Monkey's message as well.) They, too, are lucky this week.

If you have an incense burner at home, use it to add to your luck. Orange peel powder will bring luck to you too. You can also light rose-scented candles or incense sticks, especially if you have Venus in Gemini.

3. Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Just plain lucky

The energy of this week is really good for you. You can accomplish quite a lot if you put your mind to it. Don't expect extraordinary changes, though. This is the more subtle kind of good luck, and don't let anyone take advantage of you or steal your good luck.

Some energy vampires can do that. If you need to protect yourself, tie a red cotton cord around your waist under your clothes for protection. The color gold is also lucky for you this week. This can include champagne if you can choose your drink, and the fragrances ylang-ylang and jasmine.

4. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)

Lucky in Outcomes

Your luck is a bit demure this week, but you are still on this list because no matter how frustrating certain situations might get, the outcome will still be in your favor. The toughest sailors are not those who only sail in calm waters.

They are the ones who can weather the storm and beat it. Be careful of the people you interact with romantically this week, especially those who seem passive-aggressive or like to give you the silent treatment. They are not aligned with the energy of love.

5. Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Lucky in Love

If you are in a relationship or inching towards it with someone, you will be very lucky in love this week. Keep the positive energy flowing, and luck will continue to bless you. Some of you may spontaneously decide to go on a vacation with your boo as well. Cheers! If you are single, don't worry. Your luck will blossom soon enough. Light some pink tealight candles while you bathe to speed up your manifestations!

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.