Love Horoscope For Sunday, April 23, 2023

Love is so sweet when the Moon and Venus meet in Gemini for today's love horoscope on April 23, 2023. With Mercury retrograde, our natural desire is to reflect on our wants and needs. Mercury retrograde is a time for self-love, evaluation, and thinking. But, today's Moon and Venus have different plans encouraging us to enjoy time with friends, family, and people who touch our hearts in a special way.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, April 23, 2023:

Aries

You might find yourself drawn to a new romantic interest, or experiencing a renewed sense of passion in your current relationship. Embrace your desire for love and don't be afraid to make a move.

Taurus

Your romantic energy is high right now and you're feeling especially confident and attractive. Enjoy this time of abundance and don't be afraid to express your love to those around you.

Gemini

Your social life is buzzing with exciting new connections and possibilities. Stay open to new experiences and enjoy the romantic potential that surrounds you.

Cancer

You might feel a pull towards a spiritual or artistic connection, or find yourself experiencing a renewed sense of intimacy in your current relationship. Embrace your passions and explore your desires.

Leo

Your focus is on your career and professional goals, but don't forget to make time for love and romance. You may find that your success and confidence only add to your allure.

Virgo

Your sense of adventure is high right now, and you may find yourself drawn to a new romantic prospect who shares your passions and interests. Embrace the unknown and take a chance on love.

Libra

Your desire for connection and partnership is especially strong now. Trust your instincts and don't be afraid to make the first move in pursuing a romantic interest.

Scorpio

You may find yourself experiencing a deep sense of emotional connection and vulnerability with a romantic partner, or feel a pull toward exploring your desires. Trust your instincts and embrace your passions.

Sagittarius

Your sense of fun and playfulness is at an all-time high, and you may find yourself attracted to someone who shares your sense of adventure. Embrace the joy and excitement of love.

Capricorn

Your focus is on stability and security, but don't let that stop you from pursuing romantic connections. Trust your instincts and allow yourself to be vulnerable in matters of the heart.

Aquarius

You may find yourself drawn to someone who shares your unique perspective and interests. Embrace your individuality and don't be afraid to take a chance on love.

Pisces

Your intuition and sensitivity are heightened right now, making it easier for you to connect with others on a deeper level. Trust your instincts and allow yourself to be vulnerable in matters of the heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.