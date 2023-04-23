Monday's April 24, 2023 Tarot Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

Have a great day, zodiac signs!
Your tarot horoscope for Monday, April 24, 2023 is here with predictions for your zodiac sign's love life, career, relationships and more. Today the tarot card reveals a few things that you may not expect to take place today but will want to take full advantage of.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, April 24, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Chariot
Success is an uphill climb. You don't want to stop now just because the journey is long or difficult. Hang in there, Aries. You can reach your goals and dreams as long as you don't quit.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Knight of Wands
Start small, Taurus. The journey to success doesn't have to be smooth or easy. All that is needed is a willingness to begin. Your first step is a major milestone. You've got this.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed
You're finally over the feeling that your heart is about to break. You've become a little bit stronger today, and each day grows your courage, strength, and resilience.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed
Life feels confusing today. When you're unsure what your next step ought to be, don't take any at all. It's OK not to take action when you're unclear. It's easier to make up for lost time due to waiting than making mistakes and having to undo your efforts.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Nine of Cups
Too many strong and powerful emotions cause you to feel a sense of confusion. There are so many opinions being shared right now, and it can feel impossible to know which one you ought to listen to the most.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed
Life is a bit chaotic today. You have been going through some things that left you wondering if you messed up or it if was just the situation. Sometimes you can't take full responsibility even if you want to. Certain things have to be handled by the person who created the issue themselves.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Magician
You've got so many talents and capabilities that it's hard to imagine you needing help from other people. But, today you may need to ask for some assistance. Don't be shy. That's what friends are for.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Strength
You gave it your all. You did everything in your power to be there for someone who let you down. You learned from the experience and even though it hurts to think you lost trust in this person, they did help you to become super streetsmart.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Ten of Cups
There's a lot of love in your life and it's coming from everywhere around you. You can almost feel the love you are receiving and it's filled with light and warmth.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Page of Cups
Don't let someone's delivery or tone of a message discourage you from listening to what they say. People make all sorts of mistakes but the message they told you still stands.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Sun, reversed
The beginning of the day may not go exactly as planned, but that doesn't mean you can't make the most of it. Have faith that everything will work out in the end and that the lessons you learn now will benefit you later on. Trust the process and keep moving forward.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
Rules are important, even if they may not be to your liking. While it's understandable to have reservations about following them, it's also important to honor agreements and commitments. If you find that you're constantly at odds with the rules, it may be time to reassess your priorities and consider a different path.
