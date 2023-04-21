Today's Tarot Horoscope For April 22, 2023

So much is going on Saturday, April 22, 2023, and we get some important insight and information from the daily tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs.

Here's what's in store for Aries through Pisces, using the Major and Minor Arcana, including advice on what your day brings.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Aries, the reversed Hermit indicates that you may be resisting the call to go within and connect with your spiritual self. It's possible that you're feeling lost and disconnected from your purpose.

Take time to reflect on what truly matters and embrace solitude as a means of deepening your spiritual practice. Trust that the answers you seek are within you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

The past is behind you, Taurus, and now that childhood is over, it's time to take on more responsibilities than you planned to do. You've learned to put many of your life's lessons in the back of your mind.

But, take a moment to reflect and think about how you've changed, what you've learned, and where you want to go from this point in your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You feel pulled in many different directions, both spiritually and in other areas of your life. It's important to take time to clarify your priorities and focus on what truly matters to you.

Trust your intuition and avoid getting caught up in distractions or superficial desires. By staying grounded and centered, you can make choices that align with your spiritual path and lead to true fulfillment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You are entering a phase of inspiration and creative potential. You have the power to ignite your spiritual path and explore new ways of expressing yourself.

Trust your instincts and take bold steps toward your dreams, knowing that the universe is supporting you. Embrace this new beginning as a chance to tap into your inner fire and unleash your full spiritual potential.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You need stability and control, and you want to keep what you have. You are focusing too much on material wealth and security, at the expense of other aspects of your life. You're afraid of loss or change, but don't be afraid to let go. Sometimes you need to loosen your grip to get what you want from life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

The Devil is a tarot card that is often associated with temptation, addiction, and unhealthy patterns. When the Devil card appears in a reading in the reversed position, it can indicate a release from negative habits or toxic relationships.

You are starting to break free from the chains that have been holding you back. You are finding the courage to face your fears and overcome your challenges.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

You may be struggling to connect with your intuition and inner wisdom. Perhaps you are feeling uncertain or lacking in confidence about your own abilities, or relying too heavily on external sources of guidance.

Trust your inner voice and cultivate a deeper sense of self-awareness. By tuning in to your intuition and developing your spiritual practice, you can find greater clarity and a stronger sense of purpose.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Scorpio, the Page of Swords indicates that you may be entering a phase of mental clarity and fresh insights. You are encouraged to speak your truth and assert your opinions, but also to be mindful of how your words and actions impact others.

Harness your intellectual abilities and channel them toward spiritual growth. Seek out new knowledge and remain open to new ideas, but also maintain a sense of balance and humility.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

The Three of Cups reversed can suggest a lack of harmony or balance in social relationships. You feel disconnected due to conflict between friends or family members — you may feel like you're being left out or excluded from a group.

Be mindful of your actions and how they affect others and work towards restoring harmony and balance in your relationships.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

The Star is a powerful symbol of hope and renewal. You have the ability to tap into the energy and inspiration of the universe to guide you toward your goals.

Trust in the guidance and direction provided by the stars, and stay open and vulnerable.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Recommit to your spiritual practices and personal growth. It's possible that you've been neglecting your inner work or allowing distractions to take you off course.

Reevaluate your priorities. True mastery requires dedication and focus, so stay committed to your journey and trust yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Allow yourself to tap into your power of creativity and intuition power, and use it to express yourself in new and exciting ways.

Don't be afraid to take risks and try new things, as this is the key to your spiritual growth. Embrace your inner fire, and trust that it will lead you to greater understanding and enlightenment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.