April 21, 2023 Tarot Horoscope For This Friday

Today's tarot card reading promises each zodiac sign a day filled with abundant blessings.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Apr 20, 2023
Here is your daily tarot card horoscope for all zodiac signs in astrology for Friday, April 21, 2023. Today, the Moon is in Taurus, highlighting themes of passion, sensuality and romance. The Sun is in Taurus, emphasizing practicality, stability, and the love of food.
Remember to approach your tarot card readings with an open mind and take what resonates with you. It may not make sense today, but it might later! Tarot cards are designed to guide and inspire us on our journey. Check out your Sun, Moon and Rising sign, too.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, April 21, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Judgment
You have the right idea, Aries. You have an incredible imagination, and the thoughts keep coming in, inspiring you to try something new and out of the box.
Today, trust yourself. Give yourself the credit you deserve and apply your dreams to reality.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed
You can manage this situation, Taurus. At first, you might not want to, but your stubborn nature makes it impossible to give up what you believe is rightfully yours.
Your strong determination will push you to overcome any objections you have internally about whether or not what you desire is worth the effort.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Nine of Wands
Gemini, you love to be the center of attention. But, too many people can create problems until everyone is on the same page. Your strength becomes a weakness today, and you'll need to figure out how to find balance in both.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed
Luck runs out, but grit will see you through, Cancer. It's nice when the universe hands you what you want on a silver platter, but sometimes it doesn't go like that.
You will work for what you want, and things fall into your lap because you've earned them.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed
You have made up your mind, Leo. You've weighed your pros and cons, and it's helped to confirm your fears.
You need to focus on yourself and stop listening to others as much as you have. This shift in your thinking will help you move to the next level of your life. Here's to success!
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed
Look inside your heart, Virgo. You often hide your feelings from others because you don't want to draw unnecessary attention to yourself.
You shield your heart to avoid having someone trample your soft side, but today it's time to forget all that. You need to start digging into who you are and be authentic. Do it for yourself.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Fool
You're ready for whatever comes your way, Libra. Change requires you to be resilient and brave. You're not stepping on anyone's toes.
You're living the life that you were meant to live. You can't take everyone with you because your life has a unique purpose. You're here to do what you were born to do.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Eight of Swords
Something has got to change, Scorpio. You have been patient and kind, but there's a limit to what you will tolerate.
So rather than allow your problems to overtake your joy, you'll push back and show you're tougher than people think.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Nine of Swords
Sagittarius, you are not been yourself lately, and it could be that you've pushed yourself to do too much too soon.
Now everyone wants something from you, but you have nothing left to give. It's time to take care of your mental health and get a good solid night's sleep tonight.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed
Adulting is hard, Capricorn. You have high expectations for yourself, and you want to get 'it' right when building a future, your career and saving for retirement.
So, there are a lot of moving parts to be aware of. Today, you'll be looking back on what went on in the past and start planning to improve them.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Knight of Swords
Take the first step, Aquarius. You are standing on the edge of a big life change and can't wait any longer. Today is the day when you finally take a leap of faith.
You may not feel comfortable at first, but you will get more familiar with your new life once you cross the threshold leaving the past behind you.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Queen of Swords
Take a step back, Pisces. You can't be overly emotional right now. You have to detach and let your head do the thinking. While it often makes sense to lead with the heart, today you need to focus on the facts.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.