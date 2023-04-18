Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For April 19, 2023

Here it is, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, and with it comes your tarot horoscope for every zodiac sign in astrology. Find out what's in store for you based on your Sun, Moon and Rising sign.

Today's tarot card reading includes the energy of the Moon and Sun in Aries — a day before Taurus season starts.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You are amazing, Aries. When it comes to getting things done, no one works as hard or better than you do. You are a big vision thinker today, so you'll want to fine-tune your efforts.

Today's tarot card gives you a pat on the back for everything you do, but it also reminds you to take care of yourself. Life is more than work, so plan on having fun too!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Whew! This has been quite a month for you. Expenses galore have your mind swirling over how you will afford it all. The good news is you're over the hump.

It's been super stressful, but take in a big sigh of relief, Taurus. You have what you need to get by today, and you can start to save for the future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

This week is flying by so fast that you don't even remember what you had for lunch yesterday! Today there's a sweet little lull in your schedule that allows you to reprieve from work.

Schedule a lunch date with your hubby or a quick coffee chat via video with your best friend. You're human, too, Gemini, and gabbing about pop culture during your lunch hour is the break you need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Tighten that pocketbook, and maybe skip eating out this week. This tarot card is a warning that money is going to be tight. You want to be frugal for a little bit until you're sure everything is looking good.

A bill could come in this week to throw your budget out the window. The setback may feel major, but you'll recover if you play it smart with your money.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You've got this. There's one thing you are, and that is smart, Leo. You have the right idea, and it's a good one. You are ready to try something new to take you out of the rat race and create financial security for you and your family.

Don't daydream about what you will do one day. Take this vision and start working on it a little at a time. You can do it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

The decision was made for you, Virgo. Sometimes you can wait too long to choose, so the clock's timer runs out, and you miss your opportunity.

Don't be sad. This project was not for you, as you were hesitant. Keep working on yourself, and when the next door opens, you'll feel more ready to say, "Yes!"

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Libra, you have been so blessed. You have so much to be thankful for, so when you see a friend in need, you are the first to dip deep into your pockets to help.

You don't mind being charitable. So when you can give something to a friend, you feel good about it. Giving to you has become a love language. Today, you speak it fluently.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

This relationship is *good* but something is missing, and you cannot put your finger on it. It's as though you're connecting on a few levels but not all. The inability to know what you lack in your love life has you sitting on the fence of a divided heart.

A part of you wants to stick around to see where things go; another part is wondering if you ought to walk away. Not an easy choice to make, but one that you need more time to figure out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Life has been busy lately. You've got too many irons in the fire, which leads you to forget dates, appointments and follow-up phone calls.

Use your planner, Sag. Set alerts. You can tighten your organization by trying out different aids to stay on top of your schedule a bit better.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Dating is competitive, and if you're using a dating app, even more so. You'll need to do something creative — and charming to rise above all the profiles online.

What's your best attribute, Capricorn? Your brain or your sense of humor. Lead with your best side first. The right person will feel your heart without having heard your voice.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Saying 'yes' too often is a quick way to overextend yourself. You mean well and really do want to be helpful, but no is a safeguard for your mental well-being.

You don't want to regret your life when you wake up first thing in the morning. When you let someone 'down' by saying no, you're helping them find the right person for the job who also has time and needs more money than you do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

You need to pull away, Pisces. When someone is so busy that they cannot call you back or answer your text, it's a sign that you need to reciprocate energy.

You can only give so much of yourself without anything in return. You may be OK with doing it, but it's not alright to be ignored throughout the day. Don't be so eager to love and see what happens.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.