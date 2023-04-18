April 19, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are 'Luckiest' For 3 Zodiac Signs

This Wednesday, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love. On April 19, 2023, love and romance keep improving for Gemini, Cancer and Scorpio, thanks to the Moon conjunct Jupiter transit.

In astrology, the Moon represents emotions, instincts, and habits, while Jupiter symbolizes growth, expansion, and good fortune. When these two celestial bodies come together, it can only mean good news for three zodiac signs.

Transit Moon conjunct Jupiter is generally considered a fortunate aspect, as it enhances one's emotional well-being, increases optimism and promotes a sense of security and comfort in relationships. Three zodiac signs are naturally nurturing and caring, so Tuesday's energy leads to harmony in the home.

Tuesday, Gemini, Cancer and Scorpio look at expanding their horizons in love to improve their intimate relationships. All zodiac signs are unafraid to confront partners with our emotional or physical needs.

We can already see that they are ready, willing and able to work with whatever we wish for. We can look forward to 'emotional abundance,' especially the three zodiac signs luckiest in love on Tuesday, April 19. In other words, it's going to be a great day.

Three zodiac signs luckiest in love on April 19, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Moon conjunct Jupiter is here to make your life easier, Gemini, as it will definitely help you adapt to some of the new ideas your romantic partner has in mind. Being that you will feel relatively at ease with everything they propose, you will feel excited about the new changes in store.

You want to feel that thrill again, and during Moon conjunct Jupiter on April 19, you'll once again get that feeling in the pit of your stomach that tells you something VERY good is about to happen. You are with someone you love, and you know they love you back; it's time to make the best of the day and do the most loving things you can imagine. Say it loud and be proud, Gemini; you are a person in love, and it's all good.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's not as if you needed to be pushed into loving your home life because if there's one thing you've got going, it's a good, solid romance. So much of your romance is spent at home, having fun and doing homey things.

Today, during Moon conjunct Jupiter on April 19, you will once again be in touch with the gratitude that comes with knowing your simple life is as simple as it is because you and your partner are homebodies who love to do things your way. This day seems to spotlight the simplicity of it all, and in a world where everything feels unsteady and shaky all of the time, days like today reinforce your love for your partner. Gratitude is the word of the day, and intimate connection makes for a close second.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today, April 19, will give you the distinct feeling of being lucky. It's as if all the doors open for you, and nothing restricts you emotionally. You and your partner are not only compatible, but you are also made for each other, or at least it sure does feel that way during Moon conjunct Jupiter. You can't imagine a life without this person, and that increases your passion for them.

Today you thank your lucky stars for what you have and the romantic life you've been given. You see a long-distance future with this person, and each and every day ahead feels like a promise. You want more than ever to spend your life with this wonderful being, and it looks like you'll get what you want, Scorpio. Gratitude!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.