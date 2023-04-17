The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Venus is in Gemini on April 18, 2023. This Tuesday, the planet of love and relationships promotes honest communication and free expression. Today is perfect for taking a Love Language Quiz and comparing results with your mate. Or if you're going out on a date with someone you want to get to know better, try asking the 36 questions that lead to lasting love.

What else does today have in store for your romantic life and relationships? Read on to find out by zodiac sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, April 18, 2023:

Aries

Don't nag. It's easy to cross a few lines today where your well-intended advice and feedback sound like borderline criticism.

Today buffer your periodic lectures with positive feedback and observations of your partner. They may hear what you say more easily when it's cushioned in love.

Taurus

Speak simply. Be clear about what you want and need from others, Taurus. It's easy to come across as vague and non-committal today, thanks to Venus in Gemini.

However, more clarity in your expectations can go a long way. Give your partner a guide on how to please you and what makes you feel loved.

Gemini

Tell the truth. It's good to be forthcoming with a relationship matter that's affected you personally. You have been holding back your thoughts and opinions, but now it's time to 'let it rip.'

Your honesty may hurt a few feelings and bruise your partner's ego, but open communication will bring much healing and growth. This is tough love.

Cancer

Is it time to breakup? You don't have to stay with someone longer than you want. It's difficult to let someone down to say you're no longer interested in working things out.

Do what you need to do. You may be surprised at their reaction. They may have felt the same way or noticed a change in you, and your openness made it easier to move on.

Leo

Love is unpredictable. Friends sometimes fall in love, and they can do nothing about it. You may have strong feelings for someone who has always been your friend.

You might not want to ruin a good thing by saying how you feel, but what if you start something amazing and get to be with your best friend enjoying life together? Today, deciding to take a risk and disclose your feelings for them could be the start of something beautiful.

Virgo

Admit helplessness. Work has been a bear, and even though you don't always complain, it's affected your love life too. You may be holding back how you feel to avoid upsetting others.

But the people who love you will notice something different in you today. Sharing your feelings would be helpful to your relationships, so for today, be an open book. Show your heart, and not hide it behind your tough exterior.

Libra

Believe in miracles, Libra. The power of intention and the Law of Attraction can work to manifest your love into your life. You may not know how to find your soulmate.

But today, you'll want to try. Start small. Write down a list of things you'd like to see in a mate. Then step back and watch the universe deliver them to you. When the lover is ready, the partner appears!

Scorpio

Tell all. You're known for secrets, and you get a bad reputation for being the sneakiest sign in the zodiac sign.

However, today you may feel a little more open and less concerned about what the world will think of you. You have to be true to yourself, and that means coming clean about who you are and why. Honesty, in love and all things, will set you free.

Sagittarius

Fess up. Today you're ready to talk with someone you love when you tell them how you feel. You've been unhappy about so many things; they need to know you can't wait for things to get better any longer.

You're ready to move out. It's a big step in a new direction, and you may feel it's too soon because you're not ready. But looking for a place to call your own does not hurt. You might find the place of your dreams.

Capricorn

It's been a tough month. You've been shouldering more than your fair share of the workload. You may not like doing so much alone, but that's a topic to discuss with your partner.

Even if this was an agreement, it's best to use today's energy to clear the air so they know what's happening with you. They need to know.

Aquarius

So what? You feel clingy. You want more romance in your love life, so ask for it. You don't have to have something super fancy, but knowing your partner enjoyed time with you and looks for new ways to make it special is what you desire. You may initiate it a little more, but discussing things is best. Ask and you shall receive.

Pisces

Speak up. Today you will have a 'heart-to-heart' conversation with someone you respect and trust. It's a good day to talk with your priest, a pastor or other religious figure about your future and the plans you intend to see come true with or without being married to your partner. Speaking your mind opens the doors to more self-love, and you need that right now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.