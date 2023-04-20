Every Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For April 21, 2023

Today we have so many things to unpack in astrology, and it starts with Venus square Saturn in the area of love and relationships. On April 21, 2023, Venus in Gemini will square Saturn bringing some stability to a few zodiac signs, but tough conversations for others. Read on to find out what's in store for you and your relationships, by Sun, Moon and Rising sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, April 21, 2023:

Aries

You can overthink, Aries, and when it comes to building the life you want with the RIGHT partner — and the soulmate you NEED. This trait will hold you back.

There's a fine balance between pursuing love and enjoying it. Don't make love a game or a job. Let love decide what it will be.

Taurus

You can't buy love, but you can buy experiences that build a life you love. Every relationship needs a support system.

It's time to move out of the love nest and into the world to find out where to have fun with your partner. Consider double dating or social activities that you both are interested in. Have fun!

Gemini

Self-respect and integrity aren't separate matters. So, if you're bending over backward for someone you love, but they aren't doing the same for you, ask yourself why.

You might not see something that's right before your eyes. Saturn has a strong pull on Venus to help clarify your relationship today.

Cancer

It's time to detach, Cancer. Sometimes you allow yourself to become so emersed in a relationship that you can't see where you start and your partner ends.

It's good to have a little time to yourself to allow room to grow and space to breathe. You'll miss each other much more when you give yourselves personal space.

Leo

Does your best friend need to know everything about your relationship? There comes a point when you have to keep a few things to yourself.

You might feel close to your friend sharing things about your partner, but today it maybe time to exercise discernment and keep what's private to you as sacred.

Virgo

You need attention from your partner, which does not make you needy, but it can give you a sense that you're more dependent on them then they are on you.

This is an inner struggle you'll work through today. You may find it hard to admit you need love, but don't be afraid to say what you want to have in your life.

Libra

Self-love matters, but are you doing it as a daily practice? Today's Venus square Saturn pushes you to see how important it is to take care of your body and mind.

You can't be your wonderful self on days when you neglect your needs. When you consistently practice self-care, you feel good inside and out, and that brings out the best in you in every way.

Scorpio

You love someone deeply, but there are times when you feel like you need to let go. There are things that you need to do in your life, and you might not have space for yourself and a partner.

It's hard to think about breaking up with a person you love, and today you may wonder if it's necessary and make a decision soon.

Sagittarius

You need someone to love, Sagittarius, and when you find that person who feels like home to you, you will know that you've found the 'one'. It's a big deal to allow a person to enter your world, and even though you've always imagined yourself being with someone, you've chosen to be single.

But something in the universe will turn your world around, showing you that yes, you can have the best of both worlds: your independence and interdependence with someone you love.

Capricorn

it's time to talk about what bothers you in your current relationship.

Everyone has their quirks and problems, but you have been feeling a little underwhelmed by your time together. Today helps you to clear the air which means speaking up about your concerns and getting them resolved.

Aquarius

Time invested in romance can feel hard to find. Today you'll be working a little harder to make room for love.

If you have the money to pay for a sitter for the kids or a cleaning person to pick up the house and do a few chores, you might be able to create a few opportunities to enjoy dinner out and go to the movie after a busy work week.

Pisces

It's time to make your house even more like a home. With Venus square Saturn taking place today consider all of the areas of your personal space that bring you down instead of inciting joy. What do you see that makes you feel sad?

Today's energy is a great reason for going thrift shopping or taking a stroll down the home improvement and decor aisle at a brick-and-mortar store.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.