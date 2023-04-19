Every Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For April 20, 2023

Your daily horoscope for Thursday, April 20, 2023, is here to help you make the most of your day. So what's going on with the stars, according to astrology? Today will be unforgettable, with the Sun entering Taurus during a New Moon solar eclipse on the same day. Eclipse season begins, and we experience the desire to start something new. But not so fast. The universe has decided to delegate a plot twist with Mercury retrograde starting tomorrow.

How typical of the stars, right zodiac signs? This energy sets the tone for all of Taurus season. The universe is saying we need to think before we do. Noted!

We have so many interesting things to consider today, so be sure to check out your Sun, Moon and Rising sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today's a big day. You're too comfortable with the status quo— like it or not, today, the New Moon solar eclipse has decided it's time you said goodbye to your comfort zone. You will look at the life you've built today only to realize something is missing because you've settled for safety instead of growth.

That worked for you for a period of time, but eclipse season never leaves us where we are. This New Moon solar eclipse is the final hoorah, a Big Bang wake-up call sparking drive and determination. You are ready to get what's yours!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Day One: Today, the Sun enters your sign, but even though it seems like your time has arrived, there are still a few loose ends that you need to tie from the past. As stubborn as you can be, you're slow to let go of people, places and things you invested time, energy and resources into.

But, to truly take advantage of this Sun in your sign season, you need to release your mammoth grip on what no longer belongs to you — or serves you. Your self-esteem is built on the wrong foundation. It's time to move and put your worth on your self.

Memories are the trophy to put on a shelf, and let it collect some dust, Bull. You don't need it anymore, and treasuring the past is holding you back from the future. The good news is you have time to figure things out. The New Moon in your sign will arrive in a few weeks.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Where are your friends, Gemini? Sometimes it feels like you're a lone wolf howling in the night, longing to find your pack. You have piecemealed friendships and partnerships and admit it, even your relationships. It's worked for a little while.

Necessity has forced you to keep things together even though it never truly felt right. You did so well hardly anyone noticed that you've not been happy, and now that's all about to change.

The New Moon in Aries is like a starting pistol for the race of your life. You're out the gate now because you realize you're standing on sinking sand without the right people by your side.

It's time to work hard, even if it means battling loneliness for a while. The work of true friendship is worth it, and you're ready to find your people.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Do you love the job and dislike your boss or do you dislike the job and love your boss and feel that the system is impossible to change? These are super tough questions to ask yourself because it puts you in a bind.

You see your working situation as unfixable, which means you have to do one of two things: walk the plank and find a new company to work for or stay where you are and buy time until corporate culture initiatives change the dysfunction.

The New Moon solar eclipse will have you pondering what's right now. You may not know, but awareness brings new opportunities to you in the process. You'll see life moving you in a new direction and figure out what to do next.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You feel lied to, Leo. All the promises made to you by people in good faith have not come to pass, and when the New Moon arrives today, you decide it's time, to be honest with yourself. Empty promises can mean many things, but one area of your life you refuse to compromise on today is sacrificing your time to wait for someone else to get their life together.

Today, you are ready to take matters into your own hands and change your outlook. It feels a bit like betrayal, but you want the truth to be your guidepost, not what-ifs that become "I wish I had" regrets.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Some secrets should never see the light of day, and others must be told from the hilltops to help others. Today, you start to question which is which in your life and others.

You can tell what matters most to friends on your social media and may start to share more about what you're watching on Facebook. Today may be when you overcome your fear of the camera and start a Tiktok or YouTube channel. In the meantime, your friends are in for a treat as you post more information on LinkedIn, Twitter and whatever platforms you are on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's your time to shine, but first, you need and want your partner to be on board with your dreams. You're ready to take a key relationship to the next level.

You're done vetting this partnership to see if they are right for you, and now an important conversation will take place — exclusivity. Relationships are exciting and challenging, too, but you're ready to include this person to evolve as a team to the (New) Moon!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The eclipse season portal opens today with the New Moon in Aries, and you feel something brewing beneath the surface of your soul.

You are tired of sitting on the sidelines, and today a wake-up call comes through, making it crystal clear, life has to change. First things first, right? This means putting your health and wellness at the top of your 'things to do' list.

You know that your body and mind need to be in tiptop shape to accomplish everything you want to do. You're done with the excuses and ready to take your health seriously.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love is so exciting, and having someone to love is something you want, but you don't want to give up yourself in the process. Today's New Moon in Aries pushes you off the fence where you've remained unsure about dating again.

You are ready to take the chip off your shoulder and stop saying you don't need anyone. Now you're thinking about rephrasing your independent stance with being open to the idea — with conditions, of course.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There's been a lot going on in your life, and it's caused you to see your boss as either supportive or a total bear. You are done with toxic work environments. As a result, this New Moon in Aries has you drawing a line in the sand. No more after-work hour calls or text messages.

You are done working after hours off the clock. You're leaning in on boundaries, and this week, you're going to become comfortable with saying, "No" because your off-time is yours, and you don't want to give it up anymore for free.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

An important conversation comes up today, and it feels timely yet uncomfortable. Some things need to be said, and you're ready to speak up despite your shyness. You can't deny what you feel and the things you're going through.

So, even though your partner appears to be unaware of your pain and suffering, you'll set aside any frustration to open-heartedly share your thoughts and feelings, hoping that you can make things better — soon!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have been careful about what you have added to your life. Moderation and minimalism have been your focus, through the pandemic and beyond, due to inflation and the rising costs of everything.

This New Moon in Aries has you craving a change. You're ready to level-up your life, but it means spending money. Rather than buying on a credit card, you want to take a wiser approach, and that may mean picking up a side gig where you can get a discount on purchases or starting your own business to make a little revenue to improve your lifestyle.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.