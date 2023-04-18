Accurate Horoscope For April 19, 2023, By Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take a personal inventory, Aries. The Sun is entering Taurus tomorrow, and with it comes an eclipse. This event promises to bring amazing changes to your life, but first, it's time for you to prepare for them.

Today, take a personal inventory. Write a list. Having a visual to see what you're going after is good. When the next New Moon arrives, you'll be ready to take strong action to hit your goals. This is a day for planning and preparing for the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Cut ties, Taurus. You are ready to start a new chapter in your life, but this means tying up a few loose ends that could disrupt the flow of your future.

The end of Aries season gives you permission to face problems with bravery and courage. Sometimes you have to let go abruptly, and if you are unsure what challenges undermine your progress, you will see the crystal clear this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Time to make new friends, Gemini. There's always room for more in your social circle, but sometimes you can become complacent and comfortable with what you have.

Today, you may be pushed into a new crowd by necessity — a canceled meeting or a sudden business party invite — and suddenly, you're networking and meeting new people. This can be so good for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your dreams can come true if you work for them. With the Moon in Aries, you may feel a sense of internal conflict that prompts you to make a big work-related decision.

You may decide that something has to give, and you can't keep doing what you're doing any longer. While it can feel scary to change companies or quit one job that pays more to take another closer to home for less, today, it might be what you decide you have to do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Be open-minded, Leo. Love can be a powerful motivator, and today the experience of a friend could open your eyes to problems you had no idea existed.

Once you have made your mind up, it takes a lot for you to change it. But, a little resistance from a good friend can lead you to see the world from a new point of view.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Hit the reset button, Virgo. You'll learn something new that blows your mind, and when you do, you'll want to change how you share your life with others.

You will be putting a few walls up out of self-preservation, but try to let yourself be known better by someone interested in seeing you from your true personality.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You've waited a long time for this, Libra. Your relationship has grown stale, but today you and your partner feel that what seemed dead and boring has become exciting and new.

There's attraction off the charts, and you can't deny the reigniting of a spark you thought was long gone.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Time to start a new health kick, Scorpio. This time of year is perfect for starting a new running route or rejoining a gym.

You'll be beach ready in no time. Diet, exercise, and a workout friend will help you reach your goals soon.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be the initiator, Sagittarius. You've longed for some one-on-one time with someone special, but you've been playing it safe, waiting for them to initiate. Today, you'll need to make the first move. Even though it's not always your style to be the chaser, you might like it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Relocation may be in your future, Capricorn. The energy of this week pushes you outside your comfort zone.

You can take a few minutes to look at local real estate or places where you can afford more land or property. It won't hurt to look, even if you're not ready to buy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A contractual agreement is in the works, Aquarius. You have been waiting for a job offer, and it will come through this week. A deal is on the table for you to take. Even though Mercury's shadow is here, the timing is right. All you need to do is read the fine print and be sure you know and understand what you're signing up for.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Buy yourself something nice, Pisces, and make it an item you will use daily. It's always nice to treat yourself to a luxury item that you like. Check out the mall and thrift stores or go online window shopping to find an item that you can't resist buying.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.